Former Rep. Rose Pugliese vies for Mesa County Treasurer

Former Republican Leader Rose Pugliese has jumped into the 2026 primary for Mesa County Treasurer.

Pugliese moved to Grand Junction after resigning from the Colorado House in September, citing a “collapse of integrity” within the Colorado House.

She previously served two terms, from 2013 to 2021, as a Mesa County commissioner.

Pugliese announced she is running for the treasurer’s office on Monday at a meeting of the Mesa County Republican Women’s Luncheon.

In a news release, she said that, having served as a county commissioner, legislator and county attorney, she has “learned to appreciate even more the importance of local government. It is truly the government closest to the people.”

She cited her experience as a county commissioner in dealing with the county budget.

“I have advised County Treasurers, as a County Attorney, on prudent investment policies to protect taxpayers’ funds. As a proven fiscal conservative and former Mesa County Commissioner, I will run and maintain an efficient Treasurer’s Office during tough budget times,” she said.

Pugliese is one of three candidates for the seat. She will face fellow Republican, Grand Junction chiropractor Greg Haitz, in the June primary.

Pugliese, who served three years in the House, was elected to the minority leader position in January 2024 after then-Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, stepped down from the leadership post in the wake of a no-confidence vote.

That was tied to information disclosed in January 2024 that he had been stopped in September 2022 on charges of driving while intoxicated and in possession of a weapon. Lynch failed to disclose the arrest to his caucus or his constituents, including when he ran for the House leadership position two months later.

Under Pugliese’s leadership, House Republicans, which had been losing numbers, began to regain ground. In the 2024 election, the caucus grew from a historic low of 19 to 22 members.

Before she resigned, Pugliese criticized what she called challenges to her character and integrity, primarily by House Majority Leader Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge.

“My character has been assaulted, and I have a right to defend myself,” Pugliese said. “I have had to clear my name, and that’s unfair.”

The incident that triggered the controversy was when then-Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, took a photo of Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, and passed it along to his Republican colleagues via the Signal app.

That led to crude jokes about her attire, and later, the photo was posted on a conservative social media account on X. That resulted in threats, including those against her and her school-age children, Zokaie said. Armagost resigned, rather than face a censure resolution.