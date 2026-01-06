Aurora City Council Q&A: affordable housing

In November’s election, Aurora voters flipped what was previously a seven-to-three conservative majority on the City Council to a six-to-four progressive majority.

With the significant shift of the council’s political leaning could come policy changes and reversals. The Denver Gazette asked both new and old councilmembers about their thoughts on specific hot-button issues in Aurora and whether or not they plan to attempt to reverse certain policies.

Newly elected progressive Councilmembers Rob Andrews, Amy Wiles, Alli Jackson and Gianina Horton are still in their first official month on the council. Other progressive councilmembers include Alison Coombs and Ruben Medina. Conservative councilmembers include Angela Lawson, Stephanie Hancock, Curtis Gardner and Francoise Bergan.

Newly elected Aurora Council Member Ward II Amy Wiles gets some help with her computer from current council member Alison Coombs during a meeting at the Aurora City Council Chamber on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (The Denver Gazette, Jerilee Bennett)

Gardner, Lawson and Medina did not respond to multiple attempts by The Denver Gazette asking them to participate.

Aurora adopted a housing strategy in 2020, which identified gaps in affordable housing and laid out a plan to improve affordability.

At the time, city officials presented data showing the city short about 7,500 affordable rental units for households earning under $25,000 a year and 12,000 families below half of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Based on that data, they set 11 goals for the housing strategy and have updated the council annually.

Officers Glenn Edwards, left, and Josue Padilla of the Aurora Police Dept.’s Homeless Relocation and Abatement team (HART) respond to calls for encampments in Aurora, Colo. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Tom Hellauer/Denver Gazette)

In Aurora, more than 600 homeless people were counted in the annual point in time count last year.

The Denver Gazette asked each councilmember about their plans to address affordable housing in Aurora. Their answers are below in alphabetical order by last name.

The Denver Gazette: How specifically do you plan to address affordability in Aurora?

Andrews: Affordability is my top priority. I’ll work to increase the supply of attainable housing, reduce red tape that drives up costs, and support smart growth near jobs and transit. I also want stronger partnerships to preserve existing affordable units, expand pathways to homeownership, and boost economic opportunity – because housing costs and household income have to be addressed together.

Bergan: I don’t think I can adequately address affordability in response to your question. Honestly, it is very complex, and many economic factors must be considered. First, there’s supply and demand. Not enough supply drives up prices when demand is high. Less competition drives up prices. Taxes affect affordability. Regulations can add cost and slow down housing units as an example. Subsidizing demand can result in prices rising to compensate for the subsidy. Zoning policies can contribute to less supply of housing, but changing zoning must also weigh the consequences to existing neighborhoods. One-size policy can worsen affordability, without considering the uniqueness of cities or neighborhoods. A well-intended intervention often backfires when it constrains supply, inflates costs, or distorts incentives —making affordability worse instead of better. Aurora has actually done a lot to reduce regulations, streamline processes and approve different housing products and small lots to meet customer demand.

Coombs: I plan to address affordability through 1) substantial investments in public housing through land banking and housing trusts, 2) to support community wealth-building initiatives like entrepreneurship programs and the growth of worker-owned cooperatives, and 3) by building more effective local supply chains, particularly in our food systems. Food deserts and increasing grocery cost are harming our residents, and we can begin address these problems by supporting local entrepreneurs, farmers, and community groups seeking to address these issues.

Hancock: Affordability in Aurora isn’t just about housing — it’s about opportunity. We must continue to bring high-paying jobs to the city, train our workforce for today and tomorrow, and invest in energy innovation to power growth responsibly.

By doing this, Aurora can be the gold standard for how municipalities are run— smart, efficient, and focused on creating prosperity for everyone who calls our city home.

Horton: I am learning much about the different ways other municipalities across the United States are addressing affordability that could be considered for Ward 1 and Aurora overall. As I have stated publicly, a lot of this work will be new and I have been doing my due diligence to learn. So I am open to ideas that could make effective policy of affordability in Aurora. I encourage folks to reach out so we can have that discussion or send me any information that has peaked their interest! My email is Ghorton@auroragov.org.

Jackson: I plan to find ways to raise the minimum wage in Aurora. I plan to work off of Aurora’s current plan with retail to ensure we’re providing top quality at realistic costs. I also will prioritize working with local entrepreneurs who bring something to our community in Aurora.

Wiles: When it comes to housing, we must explore the development of smaller-lot homes to help fill the gap in mid-range housing prices, which are currently lacking in our city. Not every resident can afford a first home priced at $500,000 or more, and it is critical that we provide attainable options for community members who wish to purchase a home in Aurora rather than being forced to relocate elsewhere. I also encourage collaboration with our state legislative partners to address shortcomings in the Colorado Construction Defect Reform Act, which has created significant barriers to the construction of condominiums and townhomes. Removing these obstacles would expand housing diversity and affordability. In addition, we should pursue partnerships to increase the supply of affordable rental housing. Expanding rental options is essential to addressing the current shortfall of available units and ensuring that all residents have access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.