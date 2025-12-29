From mental health coverage to bison protection: New Colorado laws that take effect Jan. 1

A new year means new laws in Colorado, covering everything from health insurance and gun shows to “junk fees” and protections for wild bison. Here’s a list of laws passed during the 2025 legislative session that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

House Bill 1002: Medical necessity determination insurance coverage

This law codifies and clarifies mental health parity requirements for insurers, ensuring that individuals receive the same coverage for mental health and behavioral services as they do for physical care.

House Bill 1030: Accessibility standards in building codes

This law requires new local building codes to meet or exceed international accessibility standards. It prohibits them from providing less protection than what is federally required under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

House Bill 1056: Local government permitting wireless telecommunications facilities

This law streamlines the permitting process for wireless telecommunication providers in the state by setting deadlines for local governments to approve applications.

House Bill 1090: Protections against deceptive pricing practices

This law requires sellers to disclose the maximum total price of a good or service, including any additional charges or fees.

House Bill 1179: Auto insurance coverage child restraint system

This law requires car insurance companies to ask claimants whether a car seat was in their vehicle at the time of the accident, and, if so, to cover the replacement cost of the seat.

House Bill 1236: Residential tenant screening

This law clarifies that individuals applying for housing using a housing subsidy are not required to include their credit history report, credit score, or adverse credit event in their tenant screening report.

House Bill 1238: Gun show requirements

This law establishes several requirements for gun show operators, including developing a security plan to be shared with local law enforcement, obtaining liability insurance, prohibiting unaccompanied minors from attending the show, and verifying that all firearms purchased at the show have been delivered in compliance with the state’s three-day waiting period.

House Bill 1285: Veterinary workforce requirements

This law requires the state’s Board of Veterinary Medicine to adopt rules regarding the education, accreditation, and scope of practice for veterinary professional associates, a first-of-its-kind position established through a ballot measure during the 2024 election.

House Bill 1295: Food truck operations

This law establishes a statutory definition of “mobile food establishment”. It creates a reciprocal food safety licensing agreement between the City and County of Denver and other local governments throughout the state, as food truck operators in Denver are currently unable to obtain licenses from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Senate Bill 004: Regulating child care center fees

This law requires child care centers to refund application, deposit, and waitlist fees if a child is not enrolled after six months, provided the family has submitted a written request. If a child is offered a spot at the facility and the family refuses it, they are not eligible for a refund.

Senate Bill 010: Electronic communications in health care

This law allows health insurance companies to deliver legally required notices and documents electronically if the recipient consents. The law also requires insurers to provide paper communications upon request.

Senate Bill 053: Protecting wild bison

This law classifies wild bison as big game, which means hunting or taking them is illegal unless authorized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The law also sets fees for bison hunting licenses and penalties for unlawful possession, killing, or capturing a wild bison.

Senate Bill 158: State agency procurement and disposal certain items

This law establishes procurement rules for how state agencies purchase firearms and other items regulated under the National Firearms Act, requiring bidders and contractors to provide licensing information, safety documents, and theft histories.

Senate Bill 183: Coverage for pregnancy-related services

This law reflects changes made necessary by the passage of a constitutional amendment during the 2024 election that repeals a constitutional ban on using public funds for abortions.

The law also prohibits Colorado residents and businesses from complying with out-of-state civil, criminal, or regulatory inquiries regarding individuals or entities involved in certain healthcare-related activities.

