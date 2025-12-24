Colorado PUC slates January hearings on natural gas plan, transmission line appeal, railroad rules

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission announced January public comment opportunities on railroad safety rules, natural gas infrastructure, and a major transmission line siting appeal.

The hearings form part of expanded outreach efforts the commission launched to increase public participation in regulatory proceedings.

NATURAL GAS INFRASTRUCTURE

Xcel Energy seeks approval for two projects in its proposed 2025-2030 gas infrastructure plan, which outlines about 60 projects. A remote hearing is set for Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to no later than 6:30 p.m. The commission adopted a 41% emissions-reduction target for 2035, despite calls for lower figures.

Senate Bill 21-264 mandated reductions of 4% by 2025 and 22% by 2030 from 2015 levels. The law required the commission to establish targets beyond the 2030 statutory ones through a rulemaking that was completed Dec. 1.

Utilities including Xcel Energy advocated for 22% by 2035. Officials at the Colorado Energy Office and Air Pollution Control Division recommended 31%.

Republican lawmakers strongly opposed the decision.

Rep. Dan Woog said in a Dec. 3, 2025, letter to the commission: “Your decision to force a 41% cut to natural gas emissions is not climate policy. It is kicking people when they are already down. This mandate pushes families into costly heat pumps, retrofits, and electric appliances they simply cannot afford. … Nearly one quarter of Colorado ratepayers already qualify for energy assistance. This mandate will grow that number and push even more families into crisis.”

Environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, and Western Resource Advocates, supported 55% or higher.

Senior Organizer Sarah Tresedder at the Colorado Sierra Club said in a statement: “We’re excited to see Colorado continue committing to some of the strongest gas utility decarbonization goals in the nation. The transition to clean, electrified, efficient buildings will help bring down energy prices for Coloradans and hold utilities accountable to using their resources to improve quality of life and climate solutions.”

The target advances Gov. Jared Polis’ Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap toward statewide net-zero emissions by 2050. Natural gas heating in buildings drives a substantial portion of emissions.

The Proceeding is 25A-0220G.

Register here in January.

FILE PHOTO: Xcel President and CEO joins dignitaries to break ground on Xcel’s Power Pathway Project at the Ft. Saint Vrain Power Station, former site of Public Service of Colorado’s Helium gas-cooled nuclear reactor. The reactor entered commercial service in 1979 and was retired in 1989 due to recurring technical problems. The power station was converted to a natural gas combined cycle facility in 1996. ( Scott Weiser/Denver Gazette)

XCEL POWER PATHWAY PROJECT

Residents of El Paso County may offer in-person comments Jan. 26 on Xcel Energy’s appeal of the county’s denial of siting permits for Segment 5 of the $1.7 billion Colorado Power Pathway transmission project.

The session runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Swink Hall in the El Paso County Fair & Events Center in Calhan. Organizers will provide light refreshments, a children’s activity table, and American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation.

El Paso County commissioners denied the permits on July 24 under authority granted by House Bill 74-1041. Lawmakers enacted the 1974 measure to allow local governments to regulate major electrical transmission facilities as activities of state interest. Commissioners cited wildfire risks, visual impacts, and limited local benefits in Resolution No. 25-214.

The commission approved the overall 550-mile project in 2022 to carry wind and solar power from eastern Colorado to Front Range customers.

The Proceeding is 25A-0355E.

RAILROAD SAFETY

The commission set a virtual public comment hearing for Jan. 8 on proposed permanent rules for railroad wayside defect detectors and crossing obstructions.

Wayside detectors monitor passing trains for mechanical issues, including overheated bearings, damaged wheels, and dragging equipment. Lawmakers passed HB24-1030 last year, prompting the issuance of temporary rules.

Railroads operating mainlines in Colorado must submit annual reports on detector types, locations, spacing, and defect resolution procedures. The first reports fell due Jan. 1, 2025. Additional provisions require railroads to minimize blocked crossings that delay emergency vehicles and to report incidents affecting emergency access.

The Proceeding is 25R-0408R.

Register in advance for the Zoom Meeting

CONTACTING THE PUC

A new email address accepts public comments: dora_puc_comments@state.co.us. Submitters must include proceeding numbers.

The 9-1-1 Services Enterprise Board meets Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The commission holds its monthly virtual public comment session Jan. 14 during its regular Wednesday meeting. Comments must avoid topics on the agenda or in pending proceedings.

The PUC holds formal meetings at 9 a.m. every Wednesday of the month, except for holidays. All meetings are streamed on the PUC’s YouTube page.

All events appear on the PUC calendar. Documents reside in the commission’s e-filings system.