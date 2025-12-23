Modernize permitting to meet our energy needs | OPINION

Heather Reams

By Gabe Evans and Heather Reams

Energy needs across the country are growing, particularly as domestic AI and advanced manufacturing increase. To meet this demand, we need every electron possible, but our current permitting system disincentivizes innovation and new project development. As two leaders in the energy space, we know the United States is more than capable of meeting the moment to achieve true American energy dominance but doing so demands modernizing our antiquated permitting system.

To understand the scope of our current permitting challenges, we can compare where we’ve been and where we’re going. China surpassed the United States in electricity demand in 2011, becoming the world’s largest consumer. By 2023, China’s power demand reached about 9,500 TWh, dwarfing America’s 4,450 TWh. As the AI race accelerates, America’s demand could rise to 25% by 2030, while China’s growth is expected to be more aggressive — up to 50% in the same timeframe. Meanwhile, it takes federal regulators nearly five years just to process and approve permits to build out domestic infrastructure. We cannot afford to stand idly by.

Updating our permitting processes is critical to energy production, national security, maintaining global leadership and not ceding competitive ground in areas like AI to hostile nations like China. We know firsthand how crucial this issue is: Congressman Evans served as a helicopter pilot and commander in the U.S. Army and now represents a state home to numerous military installations and a district home to Weld County — one of the highest energy producing counties in the country. Reams is from Virginia Beach, home to several naval stations, and is married to a military veteran. We understand that national security demands affordable, reliable and abundant energy at home.

As one of the first freshmen in 14 years to be placed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and as a firm advocate for all-of-the-above energy, Congressman Evans is working hard to strengthen our energy sector and lower costs. Two of his bills, the State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act, and the bipartisan Global Investment In American Jobs Act, have already passed the House this year. Additionally, Evans is the Republican lead of the Problem Solvers Caucus’s Permitting, Energy and Environment Working Group, and has been a strong conservative voice for comprehensive permitting reform. Congressman Evans is leading the charge in advocating for commonsense solutions that ensure energy is safe, affordable and reliable for Colorado communities and Americans across the country.

An important piece of permitting reform legislation that welcomes bipartisan support is also gaining momentum. The recently introduced Standardizing Permitting and Expediting Economic Development (SPEED) Act from Chairman Westerman (R-Ark.) and Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) — which Congressman Evans is a cosponsor of — would cut red tape, help meet our energy demands, lower costs and strengthen national security, all while creating high-quality jobs here at home. We both support this legislation, as it importantly reforms requirements set by the National Environmental Policy Act, sets clear deadlines and can bolster domestic supply chains.

Another exciting element of this legislation is permitting certainty that will bolster investment into all types of energy infrastructure. In a region like Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, this is a lifeline to oil, gas, solar and wind production alike. Bipartisan efforts like this will produce more affordable energy while balancing environmental stewardship.

Republicans and Democrats working together on this issue should be applauded. These common-sense efforts would not only help protect, but strengthen American jobs, businesses and markets, while providing investors greater certainty when allocating capital to current and future energy projects.

Across America, modernizing how we permit our infrastructure is absolutely vital to meeting our growing energy demand and lowering costs for working families. America produces the cleanest energy in the world, and this would further signal that our nation is open for business. As conservatives who look at the “bigger picture,” we know this issue won’t go away on its own; it will take practical legislators and industry support to get the job done. The time for permitting reform is now, and if America doesn’t lead the way on the world stage, our adversaries are lined up to take our place.

Gabe Evans represents Colorado’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Heather Reams is president and CEO of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) and CRES Forum, nonprofit organizations based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to conservative solutions to address our nation’s energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America’s competitive edge.