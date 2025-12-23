A practical path for bringing responsible innovation to Golden | OPINION

By Laura Weinberg

The responsibility to innovate is now part of everyday local governance. For a town like Golden, that responsibility means using practical tools that strengthen infrastructure planning, improve service delivery, and create clearer ways for residents to interact with their city. When government operates with purpose, communities gain stability and room to grow. That belief continues to guide how I approach new opportunities, such as leveraging emerging technologies.

Across Colorado, cities are beginning to explore what artificial intelligence can offer, and Golden is proud to be part of this early, thoughtful learning process. Within our organization, city staff are examining how AI might eventually support the permitting and zoning work that forms the backbone of day-to-day governance.

Today, staff members are spending significant time manually compiling lengthy technical reports, researching decades of property records, and answering detailed questions from residents about what they can do on their land. Moving forward, AI and other emerging technological tools may help streamline this work by supporting staff review of complex site plans and zoning regulations, generating clear explanations of rules for property owners, and researching historical permitting and policy records to help inform updates that advance the community’s sustainability and economic development goals. This exploration is a careful, responsible evaluation of how technology could strengthen the work our staff already do with such dedication.

I am also honored to continue serving on the National League of Cities Executive Board. Returning to this role gives me the chance to learn from mayors and municipal leaders across the country, including through resources like NLC’s AI Toolkit for Municipalities. At this year’s NLC City Summit, leaders from communities of all sizes shared how they are navigating new technologies. Many are facing the same questions we are asking here at home: What benefits can AI bring? Where are its limits? How do we set standards that protect residents while helping staff work more efficiently? These discussions reinforced the value of learning from one another as cities adapt to a fast-changing field.

That spirit of collaboration was also present at the Denver AI Summit, where I spent time with students, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders discussing the future of innovation. Young people spoke about the challenges they see in their own communities and offered ideas for using technology to solve them. Their perspective reminded me that government has a responsibility to create space for new voices, especially when those voices are eager to contribute solutions. Our region’s strong network of universities, including the Colorado School of Mines, positions Golden to participate in these ideas while keeping community needs front and center.

Golden has always built its progress on thoughtful planning and strong civic partnerships. As we look to the future, we have an opportunity to approach new tools the same way we approach every major city decision — by grounding our work in community values, listening closely, and keeping public trust at the center. Innovation is not a goal on its own but a way to strengthen our capacity to serve.

My commitment is to continue exploring these opportunities with steadiness and care. Golden’s future depends on practical solutions, open dialogue, and strong collaboration with residents, local businesses, partners, and leaders across the country. With that approach, we can make thoughtful choices that support a thriving community today and prepare us for the challenges ahead.

Laura Weinberg is the mayor of Golden.