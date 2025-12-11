Dead birds from John Martin Reservoir State Park test positive for avian influenza

Four birds removed from John Martin Reservoir State Park have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a post on social media by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW officers removed eight deceased snow geese from the park and sent swab samples for testing on Nov. 24. Migrating birds had tested positive for the virus at the park since 2022, according to CPW.

Human infection of HPAI is “extremely rare,” and CPW advises against handling sick or deceased wild birds to avoid exposure.

Living birds, in which HPAI naturally exists, with the disease may be moving slowly, swimming in circles, unable to fly and have a swollen or tilted head.

A strain of HPAI that causes high mortality, H5N1, was identified in North America in 2021 to 2022 and confirmed in Colorado in March 2022, according to CPW. There is no cure or treatment for the strain.

For waterfowl hunters, CPW recommends wearing proper protection when handling wild game, disinfecting equipment, keeping carcasses away from domestic poultry and pets and cooking game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.