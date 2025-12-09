Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Murphy Robinson resigns

Murphy Robinson, who has served on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission for just over a year, announced his resignation on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis thanked Robinson, saying he is “incredibly grateful for Murphy’s service to the state on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.”

“Murphy’s experience made him a great addition to the commission and a strong advocate for Coloradans, sportsmen and women, and our public lands and wildlife. He will be missed, and I wish him the best in his next chapter,” the governor said.

Robinson said he stepped down to focus on his private sector commitments.

Robinson was appointed to the commission in August 2024, with a term that expires in 2027.

He was appointed as a sportsperson’s representative and was viewed by the ranching community as a strong advocate for hunters, anglers and agriculture producers.

Robinson spent five years in Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration, serving in various roles, including as deputy mayor and executive director of the Department of Public Safety.

He is the co-founder and CEO of SurePass, a tech start-up, and the founder and chairman of Seca Secure, a security systems company.

Robinson had replaced Gary Skiba of Durango, whose nomination was rejected by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The state Senate never voted on Skiba’s confirmation, instead laying it over until after the session ended. Skiba withdrew his nomination before the Senate’s decision.

The Senate Agriculture Committee unanimously recommended Robinson’s nomination to the full Senate, which also unanimously confirmed him on March 18.

In June, Robinson was among those who questioned the commission’s role in the wake of CPW Director Jeff Davis’ decision to place the Copper Creek wolf pack – which was responsible for killing livestock in Grand County in 2024 – into Pitkin County in January. Two of the pack’s five yearlings were killed by CPW staff this year because of multiple livestock kills; a third killed a heifer in east Gunnison County on Nov. 22.

On Nov. 19, Robinson appeared on a podcast for Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management.

In a statement, Dan Gates, of the wildlife management organization, said Robinson “brought real-world experience, common sense, and an unwavering commitment to science-based wildlife management to every Commission meeting.”

“He stood up for the sportsmen and women who fund wildlife conservation in this state, and he wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions when politics threatened to override sound management practices. We’re grateful for his service and deeply disappointed to see him go,” Gates said.

In the Nov. 19 podcast, Robinson said he agreed to become a commissioner to “represent people I really respect, to help people come to this fun-hobby way of life, and to help young people keep the principles that hunting brings with it.”

And to be around other hunters, he added.

Robinson also wanted to counter incorrect assumptions about hunters, he said.

The hunting and agriculture communities, which are often intertwined, “are the biggest conservationists out there,” Robinson said, adding they invest their time, money, and everything else in the land and wildlife species.

Robinson was asked if he sees a more educated public.

“I see a more propagandized public,” he replied – one that looks at social media and is fed by the propaganda rather than real facts. “One thing I would ask of the public is to get more educated, to find out more facts, and do your research.”