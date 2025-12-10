Colorado waste companies partner for one-stop collection service

Three of the state’s largest solid waste companies have partnered to create a new one-stop solution for segmented waste collection along the Front Range.



Earlier this month, 5280 Waste Solutions announced a new partnership with Compost Colorado and Wompost to offer business and residential customers from Boulder to Greenwood Village an all-in-one package for trash, recycling and compost collection.

The joint partnership creates a legal entity with 5280 operating as the parent company, a spokesperson for the company said. Compost Colorado’s brand identity will remain, as will its leadership.

Art Mejia, president of 5280, calls the new partnership a “game-changer,” particularly for those in the Denver area.

The partnership now makes 5280 Waste Solutions the largest independent organics hauler in the metro Denver area, according to a press release.

In September, Denver amended the city code related to the 2022 “Waste No More” ballot initiative, an effort to increase recycling and composting across the city’s businesses, residential buildings, and construction sites.

Under the new ordinance, for which enforcement begins in September 2026, composting will be required for multi-family residential buildings, non-residential buildings that handle food — such as restaurants — large outdoor events that serve food, construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square feet, and remodeling and renovation projects larger than 2,500 square feet.

This means most restaurants and businesses will need to have a composting bin.

Support for businesses preparing to comply with the new ordinance is available from both 5280 and Compost Colorado.

“Most people want to be environmentally responsible, but it’s complicated,” said 5280 CEO Jeff Kendall. “If you make it simple and educate everyone on the impact they can have, we believe that together we can make a real difference.”

Customers can now access bundled trash, recycling, and organics collection.

The new partnership will not impact prices for current customers, a spokesperson said.

The Denver Gazette asked for base service prices for the new outfit, but was told “there isn’t a general answer” as pricing depends on frequency, location and size.



Denver customers who currently use use City-provided services are eligible to switch if they want, the spokesperson said.

Customers of all three companies will experience a smooth transition, with local contacts remaining the same and the dependable service they trust continuing without interruption, according to the release.

Compost Colorado is a full-service composting operation that turns local organic waste into nutrient-rich soil.

Its new facility now operates as Denver’s first official commercial compost site, providing a circular solution for food waste and BPI Certified compostable packaging, according to the company.

Wompost, which stands for Women-Owned Composting, is the only compost collection and delivery service based in Aurora, Colorado.