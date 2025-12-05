TPUSA mounts pressure campaign on Indiana Republicans opposed to redistricting

Turning Point USA on Friday mounted a pressure campaign against Indiana Republicans who resisted President Donald Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push in the state legislature.

The conservative organization launched the effort with the help of pro-Trump super PACs. The groups will spend eight figures to “primary people that are standing in the way of the president’s agenda,” TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Politico at a rally hosted by his organization at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The rally’s featured speakers included Gov. Mike Braun (R-IN), who has continued to push the state’s Republican lawmakers to get behind Trump’s redistricting agenda ahead of the 2026 elections.

“We are going to get redistricting done,” Braun said. He also warned state lawmakers who remain opposed to redistricting not to dig in on the matter.

The rally was attended by TPUSA supporters and redistricting opponents, the latter of whom yelled “cheaters” as Braun spoke.

“We look at Indiana as a test case and a cautionary tale, potentially one or the other; it’s their choice,” Kolvet said. “This is a super high priority, and we’re going to be working with the local grassroots to make sure their voices are heard, and their priorities are not steamrolled by an out-of-touch elected class.”

Earlier this week, Republicans in the Indiana House released a draft congressional map that could lead to a net gain of two House seats for their party. Indiana has nine congressional districts, with seven represented by Republicans.

The Indiana House is expected to vote on the new map later Friday before it heads to the Indiana Senate next week.

The plan has faced opposition from Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, who announced last month that the state’s upper chamber would not proceed with the process to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Club for Growth, a fiscally conservative nonprofit organization, released a warning to the state senator.

“Sen. Rod Bray: This is our FINAL WARNING. Pass the new congressional map supported by President Trump and Hoosiers,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in a statement. “Failure to get this done means you and any other opposition will be defeated and removed from office in your next election. Let’s get it done!”

Bray’s stance, reflective of the larger hesitation among Indiana Republicans, has generated pushback from Trump, Braun, and now TPUSA.

Kolvet was pleased with the energy that TPUSA supporters brought to the rally. In a social media post, he noted the show of support “drowned out” an MS NOW reporter while on air.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged Indiana Republicans to join in the nationwide redistricting battle sparked by his state.

“Get in the water. It’s warm,” Paxton said on Friday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. “We just forged the trail for everyone else, so we know what the results will be if they do it the right way.”

Texas is benefiting from the Supreme Court‘s decision on Thursday to let the state keep its redrawn congressional map for the 2026 midterm elections. The GOP-friendly map could give Republicans as many as five House seats.

Meanwhile, California is leading the redistricting charge on the Democratic side after Proposition 50, spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), was approved by voters last month.