Democrat Jena Griswold lands EMILYs List endorsement in Colorado attorney general race

EMILYs List, a national organization that works to elect pro-choice, Democratic women, this week endorsed Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s bid for attorney general in next year’s election.

The 41-year-old Griswold, who is term-limited, was the first Democrat elected secretary of state by Colorado voters in 60 years when she denied Republican Wayne Williams a second term in 2018. She faces a four-way primary for the office held by term-limited fellow Democrat Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor.

Griswold’s campaign said she’s also won new endorsements from national campaign finance reform group End Citizens United; two labor unions, the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council and the Colorado Professional Firefighters; and state Sen. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs.

EMILYs List President Jessica Mackler said in a statement that the group is throwing its support behind Griswold because she’s suited to “protect Coloradans from the Trump Administration’s chaotic and cruel attacks.”

“As secretary of state, she has emerged as a fierce defender of our democracy and one of the strongest voices pushing back against Donald Trump and MAGA extremists,” Mackler said. “EMILYs List is proud to endorse her in the race to become Colorado’s first Democratic woman attorney general, and we look forward to standing with her in this election fight.”

In its nearly 40 years in existence, EMILYs List — originally its name was an acronym for “Early Money is Like Yeast,” ostensibly because it “helps raise the dough” — has raised close to $1 billion for candidates and helped elect nearly 2,000 women to offices up and down the ballot, including backing both of Griswold’s successful runs for secretary of state.

If elected next year, Griswold would be the third woman to serve as Colorado’s attorney general — following Republicans Gale Norton and Cynthia Coffman — and the first Democrat with that distinction.

Griswold’s tenure in office has been marked by frequent clashes with the Trump administration and the Republican president’s supporters over the state’s all-mail voting system, which she has repeatedly described as the “gold standard” for voter participation and accuracy.

Earlier this week, Griswold told the U.S. Department of Justice that she won’t comply with a request to share unredacted voter data with the federal government, citing a prohibition under Colorado law that forbids releasing certain private information contained in the files to outside parties.

Federal authorities have sought voter data from nearly every state in what Justice Department officials have characterized as an effort to secure elections. Griswold, however, countered that she refuses to let President Donald Trump “undermine our elections and hurt the American people.”

End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller said in a statement that during Griswold’s tenure as the state’s top election official, Colorado has earned a reputation for “ensuring everyone has safe, convenient access to the ballot.”

“In the face of unprecedented attacks on voting rights, she’s been on the front lines defending people’s voices in our democracy and making sure elections are free, fair, and accessible to everyone,” Muller added. “She will bring her pragmatic leadership to the Attorney General’s Office, and we are proud to endorse her.”

The other Democrats running for the office are Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, labor attorney and nonprofit director David Seligman, and former federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi. First-time candidate Connor Pennington is, so far, the only Republican to file for the seat.

Griswold has held a wide fundraising lead over her rivals all year, setting records each quarter for the most money raised by a secretary of state candidate in an off-year. According to the most recent campaign finance filings, she’s received $1.2 million in contributions and had just over $900,000 on hand at the end of September.

Her Democratic opponents have each raised around half as much.

Doshi reported $600,000 in contributions through the third quarter, with about $450,000 on hand. Seligman brought in just over $560,000 over the same period and had $320,000 in the bank, while Dougherty raised about $455,000 and had close to $300,000 left to spend. Pennington, the lone GOP candidate, has yet to report raising or spending any campaign funds.

According to an internal poll released by Griswold’s campaign in June — the only publicly available polling for the state’s 2026 attorney general contest — Griswold held a wide lead over the others in the race. Although her total matched the number of undecided voters, the survey found Griswold with 42% support and the others trailing in single digits.

Griswold said in a statement that she was honored to receive the new endorsements.

“I’m running for attorney general because Colorado needs a strong, proven leader in this critical moment,” she said. “That’s why as attorney general, I will stand up to Donald Trump to protect our rights and freedoms, defend the Colorado way of life, and fight for fairness and justice.”

Colorado’s 2026 primary election is set for June 30, and the ballot will be finalized by spring.