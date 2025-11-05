NEWSLETTERS
Colorado sues Trump administration over disaster relief funding

By 11/05/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
A Smokey Bear sign warns of extreme fire dangerin this Denver Gazette file photo.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office joined 11 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA for interfering with grants for emergency management and disaster relief, he announced Tuesday.

The suit, which also names DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and acting FEMA administrator David Richardson, alleges the agencies and the Trump administration included “illegal and impossible-to-meet” terms in the Emergency Management Performance and Homeland Security grant programs that had not been in place during prior administrations and create unnecessary obstacles to obtaining funds that have already been allocated by Congress.

The grants provide funding to strengthen states’ emergency management, disaster preparedness and recovery, and cybersecurity infrastructure. Colorado is supposed to receive over $30 million in financing for the two grants, but the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has not yet been able to accept either of them due to the newly imposed grant terms.

“The Trump administration’s reckless and lawless actions to undermine emergency management and disaster funding are designed to harm Colorado and other states that won’t be bullied,” said Weiser. “Playing political games with preparedness funding is appalling—these are funds that Colorado is entitled to use and needs to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters like wildfires and floods. I will always fight for Colorado and challenge the lawless actions of this administration.”

Since January, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has filed more than 40 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

