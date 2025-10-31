Free food and other assistance for Colorado Springs-area families affected by government shutdown restrictions

Worry over the impending freeze on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program coupled with some federal workers not being paid due to the continuing government shutdown is contributing to increased need for social services, according to Colorado Springs food pantries and other agencies.

Several new efforts are underway to help fill the gap.

Ent Credit Union

Ent Credit Union is offering a $25,000 matching gift to support emergency fundraising efforts to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs, the institution announced Thursday.

It’s doing the same for the Food Bank of the Rockies based in Denver.

Ent also launched an emergency assistance program Thursday, offering eligible members a chance to receive a $250 Visa electronic gift card.

Ent members who certify that they or someone in their household has been directly impacted by the federal government shutdown or the loss or suspension of food or other government benefits, such as food assistance, are eligible and must meet other criteria.

They can apply from now through 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Ent.com. Recipients will be selected by random drawing on Nov. 7.

“Hearing about this need from our food bank partners drove us into action,” Annie Snead, Ent Credit Union’s executive director of philanthropy and community relations, said in a statement. “We want our members to know they’re not alone.”

Ent has 280,203 members in El Paso County and 521,578 statewide.

Children’s Hospital Colorado

A one-day food drive will happen on Nov. 6 at several businesses around Colorado Springs to benefit the Family Health Navigators’ food pantry at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

The pantry serves about five patient families a week, who are in crisis and unable to access traditional pantries, officials said.

Organized by an internal committee and CoS Foodies Facebook group, the drive will accept donations of canned, boxed and other package pantry staples at all three locations of Capriotti’s, the two locations of Slice 420, Mike Maroone Chevy South, Chuckwagon 719, Ice Cream Lab and Mountain View Café in Black Forest.

This is the third year for the food drive and the second year it’s being conducted in partnership with CoS Foodies.

Last year’s drive collected about 4,000 pounds of canned goods just before Thanksgiving, according to officials.

Assistance with heating bills kicks off

Low-income households can apply for assistance with heating bills starting Saturday.

Colorado Springs Utilities customers can sign up for the federally funded Low-income Energy Assistance Program, which helps cover winter home heating costs. Applications open on Saturday and may be submitted by calling Pikes Peak United Way’s assistance line, which can be accessed from any phone by dialing 2-1-1.

From November 2024 to April of this year, more than 9,000 households received LEAP assistance, topping $4.2 million worth of covered heating expenses.

A local program, Project COPE, provides bill payment assistance to anyone struggling financially due to a personal crisis or emergency, regardless of income.

It’s the only local organization that dedicates its entire funding to utilities payment assistance year-round. As of Sept. 30, Project COPE has provided $1.26 million in assistance to 1,962 local families.

Free meals at Poor Richard’s restaurant

Longtime casual, healthy-food dining venue, Poor Richard’s, has given away about 200 free meals since the downtown restaurant’s initiative began on Oct. 24 to provide free meals for government workers who have been furloughed, dismissed or are working without pay, said co-owner Richard Skorman.

Diners can choose anything off the menu, including a meal, desserts and drinks (but not alcohol). The most popular items have been pizza and salad, he said.

“They’re very appreciative; many are just teary-eyed,” Skorman said. “They can’t thank us enough because they don’t think anybody cares.”

Partakers are asked to show a government identification card and take advantage of the offering just once a week.

Skorman did the same thing in 2019, when the last government shutdown occurred and lasted for 35 days.

Out of donations collected for the program through a Gofundme drive,, Skorman is donating 30% to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and keeping 70% to cover food and labor costs. Each meal is estimated to cost $15.

The free food program will continue for as long as the shutdown lasts.

Other restaurants offering free meals

Chicken Salad Chick: Children eat free at all Colorado Springs Chicken Salad Chick locations, including Monument, until SNAP benefits are restored. According to the company’s Facebook post, one kid’s meal per child, per visit is allowed, and the child must be present.

Bella’s Bagels: Until Sunday, federal employees are being given a 30% off their total check. A valid ID is required at time of check out. Find the store at 3582 Blue Horizon View Drive.

Heart of Jerusalem Cafe: Free kids meals at all locations, with one per child for dine-in meals. Meals will be offered every day until SNAP benefits are restored, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Patton Peak: An hour outside of Colorado Springs in Lake George, this small business is offering a “snack pack” once a month to all with SNAP benefits. The pack includes one granola bag , two bars and one family-size Goldfish crackers. Must be a Colorado resident and send proof of SNAP membership via Facebook Messenger.