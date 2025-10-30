Candidates for Aurora Public Schools board raise thousands

Incumbent Anne Keke is leading the fundraising race for the Aurora Public Schools board, reporting $25,435 as of Oct. 27.

Major contributors to Keke’s campaign included the Aurora Council for Teachers and Students, which gave more than $10,000, and Communications Workers of America Union PAF with $500.

Incumbent Tramaine Duncan reported $5,169 in contributions, with top funders including Aurora Council for Teachers and Students (ACTS) with $5,909 and Communications Workers of America Committee on Political Education with $500. The ACTS report was filed after Duncan’s most recent contribution report.

Gayla Charrier reported $3,570 in contributions, with her top contributor being the Public Education Committee with $5,909. The major contributor report was filed shortly after the contribution report.

Kristin Mallory reported $19,433. The Aurora Council for Teachers and Students contributed $8,409 to her campaign, while the Communication Workers of America Committee on Political Education gave $500. She has a $209 loan, as well.

Nino Pepper reported $2,805, with Aurora City Councilmembers Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg as notable contributors.

Hendrix Percival Lewis reported $100 in contributions to his own campaign and a $270 loan.

Ousman Ba reported $8,495 in contributions, with $2,500 from the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

The Aurora Public Schools Board of Directors has seven members, four of whom are up for election this year.

Members serve four-year terms and are not financially compensated. Up for election in November are Anne Keke, Michael Carter, Debra Gerkin and Tramaine Duncan. Duncan and Keke are running for reelection. There are four open seats and seven total candidates.