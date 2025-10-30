Colorado officials launch investigation into ICE encounter during Durango protest

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an immigration officer accused of shoving a woman to the ground during a protest in Durango, the agency announced on Thursday.

The protest was sparked outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Durango on Monday after a father and his two children were taken by immigration agents, according to a press release from the City of Durango.

A now-widely circulated video shows a masked agent taking a woman’s phone as she recorded the events, then pushing her to the ground as she tries to retrieve it. The agent is only identified with a patch on his vest that reads “police” with a badge next to it.

Durango Police Department Chief Brice Current requested that the bureau investigate the incident to determine if state laws were violated, the bureau stated in a news release.

Since it occurred on federal grounds, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

What were people protesting?

A father and his two children were arrested by ICE agents Monday morning while on the way to the children’s school, the City of Durango said in the news release.

According to the release, ICE agents advised Durango Police that they tried to release the two children to another parent but were unsuccessful. Officers offered to facilitate the release of the children back to their mother, but they said ICE told them that it was “no longer an option.”

The father and his 15-year-old son were “beaten, handcuffed and forced to sign documents” after being arrested Monday in Durango by a federal immigration officer, the boy’s mother told immigrant services nonprofit Compañeros: Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center.

On Tuesday, the Durango Police said officers attempted a welfare check on the 15-year-old child after receiving a report of possible abuse by federal agents, but were denied entry to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

Compañeros said in a news release that they’d been helping the family with their asylum case before the incident, adding that the family possesses legal documentation and has “done everything by the book.”

“ICE has unjustly abducted a father and his two young children from our community as they were on their way to their middle school. ICE has blocked all the mother’s attempts to see her children, and is reportedly preparing to forcibly separate these minor children from their father and send them alone to Texas,” the organization said in the release.

CBS News reported that the father, identified as Fernando Jaramillo-Solano, was taken to a detention center for families in Dilley, Texas. The two children, the other a 12-year-old girl, were taken to an ICE facility in southern Texas.

The arrest and subsequent protest sparked outrage from some in the small city and statements denouncing ICE’s actions from local immigrant advocacy groups, including Compañeros.

Protestors gathered at the ICE office in Durango on Monday morning and formed a human chain in front of the office gates to block federal agents from removing the family from the facility, according to reporting from the Durango Herald.

Law enforcement dispersed protestors Tuesday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner 9News. Colorado State Patrol told the news outlet that demonstrators reportedly “blocked the facility’s exit and bolted an access gate closed.”

ICE officials told 9News that the protestors created “unncessary risks for everyone involved” and delayed lawful processes.

Masked ICE agents used pepper spray and rubber bullets on protestors to break up the chain on Tuesday, the Durango Herald reported.

Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet released separate statements about the incident on Facebook.

Polis said that ICE did not inform his office about the operation and hasn’t provided any information to them since.

“The federal government’s lack of transparency about its immigration actions in Durango and in the free state of Colorado remains extremely maddening. The federal government should prioritize apprehending and prosecuting dangerous criminals, no matter where they come from, and keep our communities safe instead of snatching up children and breaking up families. We have not been informed that any of those detained are suspected of any crime. Further, the federal government should promptly consider any asylum claims,” Polis said in the post.