Denver school board reviews findings in John Youngquist probe

The Denver school board’s discussion of a report clearing Director John Youngquist of racial bias turned emotional Wednesday, as board members debated whether “intent” matters less than “impact” amid anonymous complaints that Youngquist said were not disclosed to him.

Board members spent nearly 90 minutes expressing their disappointment in Youngquist and urging him to take responsibility for his actions.

“I did not see here any type of accountability, and, whether or not that was your intent, there was an impact,” said board Vice President Marlene De La Rosa.

De La Rosa added: “None of us can judge how another person feels.”

After Youngquist cited the district’s persistent achievement gap among Black students as an example of the data he’s pressed staff to explain — questions that some claimed were delivered in an offensive tone — Director Michelle Quattlebaum pushed back, saying no one was more invested in their success than she.

Quattlebaum struggled to maintain her composure, her voice breaking as she spoke.

“My heart is broken because I didn’t hear accountability; I heard accusations,” she said. “And we can’t heal without accountability.”

Denver Public Schools Board Director Michelle Quattlebaum struggles with her composure during an October 30, 2025, meeting discussing an investigation into whether Director John Youngquist acted with “racial insensitivity.” (Photo by: Nicole C. Brambila/The Denver Gazette)

After board members urged him to take “ownership,” Youngquist said the lack of specificity in the anonymous complaints made that difficult.

“I think part of the challenge, with the investigation itself, is that I don’t know,” Youngquist said. “I don’t know who people were, and I don’t know what happened.

“A blanket level of accountability is not something that makes a great deal of sense in understanding what people’s experiences are.”

Before running for his at-large seat in 2023, Youngquist was a longtime educator who served as an area superintendent for DPS and as principal at East High School — the district’s flagship campus. He has spent decades in Denver and Aurora public schools in roles addressing inclusion, equity and diversity.

Youngquist — again — expressed dismay at the allegations of racial bias brought by Superintendent Alex Marrero, including a claim that he was vying for Marrero’s job.

Youngquist said the complaints trace back to safety concerns he raised — and which Marrero dismissed — the year before a student at East High School shot two administrators. Youngquist said he expects to be deposed in at least two lawsuits.

No action was taken on Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools officials had expected a large crowd for the public discussion. None materialized.

In June, the district retained Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow & Farbes to investigate Marrero’s allegations.

The investigation did not conclusively find bias.

“We are unable to reach a conclusion as to whether Mr. Youngquist deliberately acted in a biased manner towards some District leaders of color based on the available evidence,” the report said.

The report also noted that because the majority of Marrero’s senior staff are persons of color, it could skew the findings and that Youngquist’s conduct — pushing back on data and asking critical questions — was “consistent with what he views to be his mission as a board member.”

The 29-page report highlighted excerpts from more than two dozen interviews with current and former district employees, as well as board members.

Examples cited included a witness who said Youngquist called the district’s graduation rate “not good enough;” his failure to clap when Marrero was named superintendent of the year; and questioning a district attorney’s legal advice.

“While the report is sobering, it can be a catalyst,” board President Carrie Olson said.

The report’s findings were mixed, with some staff members of color reporting unfavorable treatment by Youngquist, while others didn’t.

“No witness interviewed described Mr. Youngquist as saying or doing anything that exhibited overt racism, such as the use of racial slurs,” the report said.

No witnesses were named in the report.

Marrero has asked the board to censure Youngquist.

The board, Olson said, does not have the authority to remove a member. That, she said, would require a voter recall.

The Youngquist findings come amid a broader climate, in which accusations of racism have become increasingly common and frequently leveled against those who question district leadership. Community leaders have warned that the overuse of these accusations could dull their meaning and derail real conversations about equity.