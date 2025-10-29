NEWSLETTERS
Douglas County School District candidates rake in tens of thousands

By 10/29/2025 | updated 7 hours ago
Douglas County School District sign. (Courtesy, Douglas County School District)

Eight Douglas County School District Board of Education candidates vying to grab four seats raked in tens of thousands of dollars, according to their pre-election campaign finance reports.

Douglas County’s school district servers more than 61,000 students among 92 schools. Four of its seven board seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

Clark Callahan (District E)

Callahan’s main source of contributions came from local education advocates and teachers. The Douglas County Parents group also contributed thousands.

Expenditures: $22,289

Receipts: $31,126

Cash on hand: $8,837

Deborah (Dede) Kramer (District E) 

Kramer’s main source of contributions came from realtors, investors, attorneys and homemakers.

Expenditures: $30,174

Receipts: $41,446

Cash on hand: $11,272

Kelly Denzler (District G) 

Denzler was backed by local constituents, including current sitting board member Valerie Thompson, who gave a total of $1,015, and Rep. Bob Marshall, who contributed $525. The Douglas County Democrat Party added $567.

Expenditures: $22,792

Receipts: $31,185

Cash on hand: $8,393

Stephen Vail (District G)

Business owners, constituents and investors contributed to Vail’s campaign. Several business entities gave amounts of over $1,000 dollars. State Sen. John Carson contributed $250.

Expenditures: $21,585

Receipts: $31,054

Funds on hand: $9,469

Kyrzia Parker (District B)

Parker received support from the Douglas County Democratic Party, while Douglas County Parents also contributed thousands.

Expenditures: $23,157.56

Receipts: $32,688.99

Cash on hand: $9,531.43

Matthew Smith (District B)

Smith received help from local attorneys, investors and some politicians. Douglas County Commissioner George Teal donated $250.

Expenditures: $21,654

Receipts: $30,779

Cash on hand: $9,125.26

Keaton Gambill (District D)

Gambill received contributions from investors, consultants and local constituents, including from Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

Expenditures: $21,634

Receipts: $30,515

Cash on hand: $8,881

Tony Ryan (District D)

Ryan received contributions from educators, attorneys, consultants and Democratic entities, including the Douglas County Democratic Party, plus the Douglas County Parents group. He also got $525 from Rep. Bob Marshall.

Expenditures: $23,457

Recepits: $33,799.99

Cash on hand: $10,343

Source: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Avatar photo
Noah Festenstein

Reporter

