Douglas County School District candidates rake in tens of thousands
Eight Douglas County School District Board of Education candidates vying to grab four seats raked in tens of thousands of dollars, according to their pre-election campaign finance reports.
Douglas County’s school district servers more than 61,000 students among 92 schools. Four of its seven board seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.
Clark Callahan (District E)
Callahan’s main source of contributions came from local education advocates and teachers. The Douglas County Parents group also contributed thousands.
Expenditures: $22,289
Receipts: $31,126
Cash on hand: $8,837
Deborah (Dede) Kramer (District E)
Kramer’s main source of contributions came from realtors, investors, attorneys and homemakers.
Expenditures: $30,174
Receipts: $41,446
Cash on hand: $11,272
Kelly Denzler (District G)
Denzler was backed by local constituents, including current sitting board member Valerie Thompson, who gave a total of $1,015, and Rep. Bob Marshall, who contributed $525. The Douglas County Democrat Party added $567.
Expenditures: $22,792
Receipts: $31,185
Cash on hand: $8,393
Stephen Vail (District G)
Business owners, constituents and investors contributed to Vail’s campaign. Several business entities gave amounts of over $1,000 dollars. State Sen. John Carson contributed $250.
Expenditures: $21,585
Receipts: $31,054
Funds on hand: $9,469
Kyrzia Parker (District B)
Parker received support from the Douglas County Democratic Party, while Douglas County Parents also contributed thousands.
Expenditures: $23,157.56
Receipts: $32,688.99
Cash on hand: $9,531.43
Matthew Smith (District B)
Smith received help from local attorneys, investors and some politicians. Douglas County Commissioner George Teal donated $250.
Expenditures: $21,654
Receipts: $30,779
Cash on hand: $9,125.26
Keaton Gambill (District D)
Gambill received contributions from investors, consultants and local constituents, including from Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.
Expenditures: $21,634
Receipts: $30,515
Cash on hand: $8,881
Tony Ryan (District D)
Ryan received contributions from educators, attorneys, consultants and Democratic entities, including the Douglas County Democratic Party, plus the Douglas County Parents group. He also got $525 from Rep. Bob Marshall.
Expenditures: $23,457
Recepits: $33,799.99
Cash on hand: $10,343
Source: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office