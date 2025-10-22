Colorado soars in 3rd quarter EV sales

Coloradans are electrified by the state’s incentives to buy an EV despite the end of federal subsidies Sept. 30, driving Colorado into first-place in the nation for EV sales as a percentage of all motor vehicle sales.

From July 1 to Sept. 30 Colorado buyers comprised 32.4% of new vehicle sales, the highest single-quarter percentage for any state, according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

According to the Atlas Public Police center’s Evaluate CO dashboard, there are currently 210,067 EVs on Colorado roads and 6,529 charging ports across the state. The Colorado Auto Dealer Association said there are about 6.1 million vehicles registered in Colorado.

“Coloradans and the free market are saying loud and clear that affordable, clean and efficient electric vehicles are here to stay,” Polis said in the release. “Colorado leads the nation in electric vehicles and these clean, quiet, fun cars are saving Coloradans money while improving air quality. We look forward to building on this important work to give Coloradans more vehicle choices.”

The state’s vehicle exchange program, which allows income-qualified drivers to turn in their older gas-burning vehicles and receive a tax credit towards the purchase of an EV will be jumping from $6,000 to $9,000 on Nov. 3.

Colorado taxpayers not eligible for the state’s low-income subsidies can still get a $3,500 tax credit towards the purchase or lease of a new EV up to $80,000 MSRP. New EV purchases or leases of less-expensive EVs up to $35,000 qualify for a total tax credit of $6,000 for the rest of 2025. In 2026, the base tax credit drops to $750, but the $2,500 credit for low cost Evs will remain.

“The transportation sector has long been the hardest to decarbonize so we are grateful that so many Coloradans are making the transition to EVs, but these numbers shouldn’t be surprising, as EVs represent great value and are just plain fun to drive,” said Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor in the release. “Moving forward, we are confident that, despite federal headwinds, this trend will continue as more people experience the joy and convenience of driving an EV, and we keep on building out our EV charging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, which make it easy to power up your EV no matter where you are in the state.”

The Polis administration also said federal subsidies for electric vehicle chargers are reaching $56.5 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. So far, using federal funds, Colorado has built 246 fast chargers state wide at a cost of $26.5 million.