Once again, the stars were shining brightly for the Be Beautiful Be Yourself gala | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

News: The number of Hollywood celebrities turning out for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show never fails to impress.

This year’s lineup included five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch, perhaps best known for her starring role as Sue Sylvester in Glee; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Biel, who has starred in feature films and TV series such as The Sinner, Matchbox and The Better Sister; Jeremy Renner, who has received Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town; John C. McGinley from the TV series Scrubs and movies like Platoon, Wall Street and Born on the Fourth of July; and Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill and Niko Terho from the popular TV series Grey’s Anatomy.

As well-known as they are, however, the stars that shined brightest at this Oct. 18 fundraiser that brought 1,400 supporters from 17 states and eight countries to the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel were the 22 kiddos and young adults with Down syndrome or genetic brain disorders who were partnered with the celebs for their triumphant walk on the fashion runway.

Among them: Jessica Biel’s 6-year-old niece, Zaya, who has a passion for dancing and has grown from speaking only a few words to expressing herself in short sentences in both English and Spanish; Alexander Wight, whose motto, “Be fearless, brave and true,” serves him well as a member of his community’s local theater scene and at his job at an assisted living center; Mary Borman, known to her thousands of TikTok followers as Mermaid Mary; Chase Perry, 19, a student at GLOBAL’s Inclusive Education Program at Regis University; and 11-year-old Kianna Aguilar, who credits the support of her family for helping her to become the best version of herself.

Lynch, who also hosts the game show The Weakest Link and has co-starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Only Murders in the Building, was a recipient of GLOBAL’s 2025 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. It was presented by her co-star in Glee, Lauren Potter, who described Lynch as the “Kindest and funniest person I’ve ever met.”

“My introduction to Down syndrome came from Lauren,” Lynch said. “She opened my eyes to a new way to view people with Down syndrome.”Lynch also congratulated GLOBAL for its efforts to put those living with Down syndrome “Not in the background, but right there in front, on the stage.”

Kevin Iannucci, a star of the movie Champions and The Best of Enemies, also received the 2025 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. His goal, Iannucci said, is to have the world realize that the goal of everyone with Down syndrome is to be accepted and included.

The 18th Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show was chaired by Jay Mills, founder, owner and chief executive officer of Jay’s Valet and a member of the GLOBAL board of directors; Kiana Akina, client consulting manager for CBRE; and Meg and Andy Kauth. He’s the founder of NewBridge and she is the founder of Memoro: Creative Consulting.

The Kauths’ nieces, Chloe, 17, and Mica, 15, Brown, are living with genetic brain disorders and were accompanied by actress Beverly Mitchell of 7th Heaven fame on the fashion runway.

Nineteen-year-old Guion Macsovits, a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, is the 2025 GLOBAL Ambassador and the inspiration for the book Guion the Lion, a children’s book written by his mother, Rebecca Macsovits, that celebrates differences and empathy while encouraging conversations about diversity and acceptance. Guion was joined by Jeremy Renner on the fashion runway.

Net proceeds were still being tallied at press time, but early indications are that it will be a record-breaking year. Auctioneer Grant Snyder sold 16 items in the live auction, for a total approaching $400,000, and the paddle-raise alone brought in an estimated $300,000.

About the organization: The Denver-based Global Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest nonprofit in the United States working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. It was established by Anna and John J. Sie following the birth of their granddaughter, Sophia Witten. Sophia’s mother, Michelle Sie Whitten, is GLOBAL’s president and chief executive officer. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports some 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. GLOBAL has a membership of 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and its affiliates include the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

Website: GlobalDownSyndrome.org

