Each dollar raised drives progress in research, resources and services | NONPROFIT REGISTER

Board chair Michael Persichitte and his wife, Tori. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Bronze Sponsor Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, left, with her daughter, Kimi Brown; Cricket Smith and former gala chair and 2025 auction donor BJ Dyer, owner of BOUQUETS. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Master of ceremonies Ed Greene. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Sandy Rufenacht and gala chair Priscilla Hall. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Auctioneer Gary Corbett with Lindsay Rice, who kicked off the live bidding by sharing her journey with multiple sclerosis. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN MS CENTER

Aurora

News: Priscilla Hall was introduced to the Rocky Mountain MS Center three years ago when a friend whose reaction to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis changed from one of uncertainty to one filled with new hope and inspiration.

“She shared with me her powerful journey: the compassionate doctors who cared for her, the encouragement to connect with the Rocky Mountain MS Center and how, once she did, her outlook on her diagnosis shifted,” Hall recalled on Sept. 27 when 440 friends of the Rocky Mountain MS Center gathered at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel for the center’s annual fundraising gala, which she chaired.

Her friend’s experience, as it turns out, was but one factor that solidified Hall’s commitment to supporting the center.

An aunt and two additional close friends also battled multiple sclerosis. “I often think of my aunt, who passed away after a long battle with MS, and wonder how an earlier diagnosis, advanced treatment, and the support of this center” could have impacted her outcome, Hall said.

Gina Hensrud, the center’s chief executive officer, noted that multiple sclerosis is “A complex and often unpredictable disease.” Thanks to the support of gala attendees and others, “The Rocky Mountain MS Center has been able to stay at the forefront of care, research, and innovation. Together we’re making a real difference (and) not just here in Colorado, but far beyond.”

The gala began with a cocktail reception and a silent auction bidding session. That was followed by dinner, a live auction and paddle-raise called by Gary Corbett, dancing to the XO Dance Band and casino-style games.

The paddle raise alone brought in $135,750, which exceeded the $130,000 goal. With income from sponsorships, ticket sales, and the silent auction, total earnings came to $400,000.

And for those who like to plan ahead, Master of Ceremonies Ed Greene announced that the 2026 gala will take place on September 26, with Lyn and Dr. Michael Schaffer as the chairmen.

About the organization: The mission of the Rocky Mountain MS Center is to improve the quality of life for individuals and their families living with multiple sclerosis and related neurological diseases through care, support, education, and research. It is recognized as a Center of Excellence in multiple sclerosis care. Direct care services are administered at the Rocky Mountain MS Center at the University of Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Denver Health and the Denver VA Medical Center. Support programs include the King Adult Day Enrichment Program, hydrotherapy and online exercise, counseling and referrals, Social Security disability assessment and a Young Professionals Network.

Website: mscenter.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.