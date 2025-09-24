Virginia Giuffre’s family urges Rep. Crank’s help in release of Epstein files

Family members of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and other survivors called for the release of the Epstein files outside 5th District U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank’s office Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

“As Virginia’s brother, and on behalf of the survivors, I am here to remind you we won’t stop until justice is served,” Sky Roberts said. “If you think we’re going away, you are wrong.”

The news conference came a day after Democrats picked up another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in an Arizona special election. That win gets members of Congress a step closer to forcing a vote to release the Epstein files.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Three other Republicans, including Colorado’s 4th District Rep. Lauren Boebert, have joined all House Democrats in an attempt to reach the necessary 218 signatures for a discharge petition that would force a vote without support of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has refused to introduce the measure.

“This isn’t a party issue,” said Amanda Roberts, Giuffre’s sister-in-law. “I believe we can cross those lines and come together and agree that pedophilia is wrong and that we have to protect our children.”

Supporters Erika Carpentier, left, and Hannah Ramsey hold pictures of a young Virginia Roberts Giuffre during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank’s office in Colorado Springs urging him to support the full release of the Epstein files. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

If the act goes into effect, the Justice Department would be required to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative material in the prosecution of Epstein. Records regarding Maxwell, flight logs and individuals involved also would be released.

More than 20 survivors of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s abuse support the legislation, according to Sky Roberts. The Justice Department also can protect personal information about the victims and materials that can harm ongoing investigations under the act.

“Congressman Crank: Why shouldn’t Colorado lead the way in standing up against this injustice?” Sky Roberts asked. “We cordially invite you, along with all representatives, to sit down and hear these stories directly from survivors and their families.”

Crank’s office doors were locked Wednesday and the family of Giuffre has not heard back from the lawmaker about this legislation.

In a statement to the Gazette, Crank said, “I have supported transparency and accountability regarding the business dealings, investigation, and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. The American people deserve transparency into Epstein’s dealings, and I support the release of all documents that shed light on what occurred, while protecting the identity of the victims.”

Virginia Giuffre was 7 years old when she first experienced sexual violence and, at 11, ran away to “escape her pain,” according to Sky Roberts. When she was 15, she was given a job at Mar-a-Lago, the resort in Palm Beach, Fla., that has been owned by Trump since 1985.

In July, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Epstein “stole” Giuffre and other young women who worked in a spa at Mar-a-Lago.

The win for Democrats in Arizona on Tuesday was encouraging for the Robertses, knowing a vote may be imminent. However, Sky Roberts said the measure does not need another election and can be signed immediately by Crank.

Two demonstrators were able to hand letters to a staffer of Crank’s office calling for his signature in support of the legislation. The staffer cited general safety concerns for political figures in the U.S. as the reason for the doors being locked.

The Robertses, who have lived in Colorado Springs since 2019, described Virginia Giuffre as a “free bird” who found a natural connection to Colorado’s outdoors.

“There were so many heinous things that these monsters did to her and so finding a place of beauty, like Colorado, was incredibly important for her,” Sky Roberts said. “It’s very important for us, too. This was her home. This is where she wanted to come back.”

Supporters stand outside the Colorado Springs office of U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, urging him to support the full release of the Epstein files. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Both Amanda and Sky Roberts were wearing blue butterfly pins to carry a remembrance of Giuffre, who died in April. They said butterflies were her favorite and a blue butterfly is the logo of Giuffre’s nonprofit Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) that aims to reclaim stories and end sex trafficking.

“I remember the transition as a survivor, where you go from victimhood to that survivor,” Amanda Roberts told The Gazette. “The transition of the butterfly kind of beautifully explains that process where something may be considered ugly and then it turns into something beautiful and powerful.”

During the press conference, Amanda Roberts told those in attendance to not “turn a blind eye” to the suffering caused by sex trafficking in El Paso County, citing what she described as “alarming” statistics.

Sex trafficking can be reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, but anyone in immediate danger should dial 911.

Anyone with information about sex trafficking can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233733.