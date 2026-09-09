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Boebert challenger Eileen Laubacher says she’ll ‘break through the noise’ in Democrat’s 1st TV ad

By 09/09/2026 | updated 35 minutes ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is pictured In a video clip in a campaign ad released by her Democratic challenger, Eileen Laubacher, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (via YouTube)

Democratic congressional candidate Eileen Laubacher says she’ll take a different approach than her opponent in a campaign ad released by Wednesday that opens with a cacophonous series of videos featuring Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

“Eileen’s had enough of the noise in Washington,” the ad’s announcer says after a flurry of split-second clips depicting some of Boebert’s appearances in the news, including the controversy that erupted three years ago after she was ejected from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice.”

“Like so many of us, Eileen is done with the extremists in both parties,” the ad continues. “Maybe the best way to break through the noise is a little less talking — and more listening.”

Laubacher, a retired rear admiral and former top National Security Council staffer, is challenging Boebert, the state’s senior elected Republican, in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which covers Douglas County, parts of the northern Front Range and the Eastern Plains.

The 30-second spot is set to run on a six-figure buy on CNN and Fox News Channel, as well as digital platforms, Laubacher’s campaign told Colorado Politics.

“A dysfunctional government serves no one, and we should expect better from Washington,” Laubacher said in a statement. “It’s time to send leaders to Congress who will treat each other with decency and respect, listen to each other and the people we represent, and work together to find common sense solutions to our shared problems.”

Boebert’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It’s the first salvo in what could be an expensive battle for the state’s most heavily Republican seat. Like the other Democrats who’ve run against Boebert since she was first elected in 2020 — including when she represented a more evenly divided district on the other side of the state — Laubacher has out-raised the Republican by multiple times.

According to the most recent campaign finance filings, Laubacher raised $10.3 million through the end of June, compared to the $1 million Boebert raised this cycle. Laubacher began July with $3.6 million in the bank, while Boebert reported a little under $250,000.

Ballots start going out to most Colorado voters in just over three weeks. They’re due back to county clerks on Nov. 3.

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Ernest Luning

Reporter

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