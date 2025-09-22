Crow joins call for limiting Trump’s war powers after third missile strike

After the U.S. launched a third missile strike against an alleged drug trafficking vessel Friday, Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow joined Senate Democrats on Monday in a call to end military action against cartels without congressional approval.

“The illegal flow of drugs into the U.S. is a huge problem. But President Trump does not have the legal authority to launch military strikes in the Caribbean, or anywhere else, without congressional approval,” said Crow, who represents District 6, in a news release. His statement accompanied a formal resolution calling for an end to the strikes.

Crow, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, went on to say that the American people do not want any additional foreign wars.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said on social media he authorized the strike against a vessel “affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility.” He said the strike happened in international waters but did not provide more precise details about the location of the strike.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage en route to poison Americans,” Trump said in a post. He said the strike killed three men.

A video posted by the president shows a vessel speeding through waters before it appears to be struck by a pair of missiles from overhead. It explodes and then sinks.

Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine introduced the Senate version of the resolution Friday calling for an end to the strikes without congressional approval. Since it is a war powers resolution it is considered privileged and will receive a vote in the Senate.

The resolutions also say that Congress has not received sufficient information about strikes on vessels carried out on Sept. 2 or Sept. 15.

The president said the Sept. 2 strike was carried out against a boat operated by Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, and killed 11 people.

The strike on Sept. 15 hit a boat from Venezuela and killed three people, the president said shortly after.

The resolutions state Congress has not received enough information about the boats’ passengers, cargo, affiliation or intended destinations. They have also not received information about whether the vessels posed threats to the U.S. or “any justification for the use of lethal force.”

The resolutions do not seek to prevent the president from preventing an armed attack. But they note that drug trafficking is not considered an armed attack.

“Congress alone holds the power to declare war. And while we share with the executive branch the imperative of preventing and deterring drugs from reaching our shores, blowing up boats without any legal justification risks dragging the United States into another war,” Schiff said in a news release.

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colorado Springs, said in a statement to The Gazette that he supports Trump’s steps to combat drug trafficking.

“President Trump has taken the most meaningful action in living memory to address America’s drug crisis. Congress should be supporting our Commander in Chief’s efforts to make America safe, not trying to throw up meaningless roadblocks,” Crank said.

In February, Adm. Alvin Holsey, the leader of Southern Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee, the U.S. can only stop 10% to 20% of all the drug shipments coming by sea because of a lack of resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.