Trump ‘in discussions’ with IRS to cut deal in tax record lawsuit

President Donald Trump is in talks with the Internal Revenue Service to strike a deal over the release of his tax records.

The news was revealed in a legal filing, where his legal team said they were in “discussions” with the IRS to “avoid protracted litigation.” Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages, which would be paid by taxpayers.

Trump filed the lawsuit alongside his two sons in January, arguing that the wrongful release of his confidential tax returns caused “significant and irreparable harm.” They were released by former IRS employee Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn, who illegally released the documents to liberal outlets in 2019 and 2020.

Littlejohn is currently serving a five-year prison sentence, which began in May 2024.

The president has sought further reparations, casting blame on the IRS for not taking proper precautions to ensure his tax returns remained confidential.

“Defendants had a duty to safeguard and protect Plaintiffs’ confidential tax returns and related tax return information from such unauthorized inspection and public disclosure,” the original 27-page lawsuit states. “Accordingly, Defendants were obligated to have appropriate technical, employee screening, security, and monitoring systems to prevent Littlejohn’s unlawful conduct.”

The lawsuit is a legal first, as Trump has become the first sitting president to sue one of his own administration’s agencies.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica, and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said in January. “President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”