CO PO Calendar | Sept. 15-21

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 15

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations, 4-6 p.m., 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, RSVP to arutkofsky@hotmail.com

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/mju-evec-ddz to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit ttps://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/urban-planning to join the meeting

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

(R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 305 S. Downing St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree

DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

(D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women Monthly Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 6185 Arapahoe Rd., Boulder

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club-Reclaiming the Nation, 6-7:30 p.m., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

(L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver



THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour with Denver Young Dems & Councilman Watson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5 p.m., 1350 Birch St., Montrose

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship, 5:30-8 p.m., 5607 US Hwy. 85, Sedalia

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact Karen at 303-725-5168 for more information

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 19

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 p.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Initiative Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact coloradoeducate@gmail.com for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Sen. Hickenlooper Happy Hour with Denver Young Dems, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senator-hickenlooper-happy-hour-with-dyd-tickets-1653303006799 to RSVP

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

Israeli-Palestinian Conversation: An Immersive Play, 7-9 p.m., 717 Lipan St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-israeli-palestinian-conversation-tickets



SATURDAY, SEPT. 20

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Fall 2025 Central Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., 2855 S. Lamar St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Reform or Revolution Book Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Annual Fundraiser, 2:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.eagledems.org/2025annualfundraiser to RSVP and purchase tickets

SUNDAY, SEPT. 21