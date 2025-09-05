From pause to possibility — Colorado can lead on AI | OPINION

Brittany Morris Saunders

By Loren Furman and Brittany Morris Saunders

The recent delay of Colorado’s AI Act (Senate Bill 205) is not a setback. It is an opportunity to get AI right in Colorado. Rather than starting over, this pause gives lawmakers, businesses and consumer advocates a chance to build on existing progress, broaden the conversation and design a framework that protects people while encouraging innovation.

Across Colorado, AI is transforming the industries and institutions that drive our economy and communities. Businesses are making smarter decisions, health care providers are improving outcomes and educators are meeting students’ unique needs. Farmers use AI to conserve water and boost yields. Manufacturers are using AI to strengthen supply chains and improve worker safety, while local governments are applying it to enhance traffic safety and emergency response. These innovations are not abstract. They are happening here in Colorado and shaping daily life in meaningful ways.

The question now is how we channel this momentum into principles that safeguard people while fueling growth. To do so, employers, educators, health care providers, consumer advocates and innovators must all have a meaningful voice in shaping the path forward. Colorado’s strength has always come from collaboration between business, government and community leaders. Building on that tradition will be essential as we navigate this next frontier.

As statewide organizations representing thousands of companies, from startups to global brands employing hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Technology Association understand how policy decisions shape our economy and workforce. Well-crafted regulations create opportunity and trust. Poorly designed or rushed rules slow progress, discourage investment and leave responsible employers exposed.

Trust and transparency must guide our work moving forward. People should know when they are engaging with AI, how decisions are made, and that their data is accurate. Building AI that is understandable, reliable and responsible requires collaboration between the developers who create these systems and the organizations that use them.

Still, transparency alone is not enough. Consumers deserve clear accountability when things go wrong. Developers that build these systems, as well as the industries that use AI responsibly, should be confident they will not be unfairly penalized for outcomes beyond their control. At the same time, consumers must be guaranteed strong protections against harm and misuse. Well-defined standards will allow responsible companies to thrive while ensuring consistent safeguards for the people who rely on these technologies.

The challenge is turning these shared principles into practical solutions. Strong consumer protections must be paired with fair, workable rules for AI builders and users while avoiding regulations that sound good in concept but ultimately slow innovation. Here is where Colorado’s tradition of pragmatic problem-solving can shine.

Success requires including all perspectives and focusing on areas of shared agreement, such as disclosures, transparency and accountability. In the recent special session, important voices like established innovators and frontline sectors using AI were left out of negotiations. Their participation moving forward is essential to creating fair, effective regulations.

A trusted mediator can help set the ground rules for the next steps in drafting legislation, ensure every voice is engaged and bring forward thoughtful policy solutions. Our members are ready to work alongside Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, legislative leadership and stakeholders to make this happen.

The months ahead are a chance to strengthen the foundation already laid, bring every voice into a facilitated process, and deliver a blueprint that protects consumers while supporting innovation and growth. Colorado has long shown economic leadership and consumer protection can go hand in hand. Such a collaborative, practical approach is, in fact, the Colorado way.

Loren Furman is president and chief executive of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. Brittany Morris Saunders is president and chief executive of the Colorado Technology Association. Both were appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to serve on the State Artificial Intelligence Impact Task Force representing business and technology perspectives.