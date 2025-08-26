NEWSLETTERS
University of Denver ends race-based scholarships, scales back DEI work after DOJ memo

By 08/26/2025 | updated 12 minutes ago
UniversityHills1.jpg
KPR Centers, a NY-based retail investor, bought Denver's University Hills shopping center — its first in the region.
Courtesy photo, KPR Centers

The University of Denver is scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion work as it moves to comply with new directives from the Trump administration.

In an interview with 9NEWS, Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said DU will no longer provide DEI training for staff and will end scholarships and programs once offered exclusively to students of specific racial groups.

Haefner said the university previously had “gifts and scholarships that were directed towards protected classes that the Department of Justice memo has really now clearly articulated as unlawful.”

Other colleges have already seen federal funding frozen or pulled after the DOJ deemed certain DEI programs as unlawful discrimination. Haefner said that has not happened at DU, but he is concerned access to federal scholarship money and research grant funding could be at risk if DU doesn’t comply.

For more on this story, and others, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.com.

