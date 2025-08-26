Tom Tancredo endorses Hickenlooper challenger George Markert in Colorado’s GOP US Senate primary

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo has endorsed Broomfield Republican George Markert for the Colorado Senate seat held by Democrat John Hickenlooper, calling the Marine Corps veteran “a genuine American hero and patriot.”



Markert, a retired colonel who served more than 30 years in the military, is facing a primary next year against former state Rep. Janak Joshi, R-Colorado Springs, for the chance to challenge Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor seeking a second term in the Senate.

Tancredo, who made a name for himself as an anti-immigration hardliner during his five terms in Congress and competed briefly for the 2008 GOP presidential nomination, told Colorado Politics that he decided after meeting Markert to back his candidacy, despite the odds against a “solid Republican” winning the Senate race.

“This guy is as solid on the issues, articulate in presenting them and as charismatic in delivering them as anyone you will ever meet in this crazy game of politics,” Tancredo said in an emailed statement. “His Marine training shines through with every articulate utterance regarding the values of American cultural and historical significance.”

Added Tancredo: “If you think this is just another ‘run of the mill’ politician who can only be counted on to shake a few hands and kiss a few babies, I say again, meet him. You will be as impressed as I am and glad you have met a genuine American hero and patriot.”

Election analysts classify the state’s 2026 U.S. Senate race as solidly in the Democrats’ corner, noting that Republicans haven’t won election statewide in Colorado since 2016.

Markert said in a statement that Tancredo’s endorsement underscores his campaign’s momentum.

“Congressman Tancredo is a proven conservative fighter for Colorado,” Markert said. “For decades, he has committed to protecting our nation’s borders, national security, and the strong values Colorado was built upon. He is incredibly well respected in this state. His endorsement and confidence in me to serve as the next senator from Colorado show the momentum our campaign is building, and I am very grateful for his vote of confidence.”

Describing himself as a “constitutional conservative and proud supporter of President Trump’s America First agenda,” Markert says in his campaign material that he’s running “with a Marine’s resolve” to “take our country back from the corrupt career politicians who’ve failed us.”

Joshi, an immigrant from India and a former physician, said in a statement to Colorado Politics that his background and record in the legislature demonstrate his qualifications.

“As the only candidate in the race with a proven record on fighting for illegal immigration reform, I’m confident the voters will see I’m not a say-anything politician,” Joshi said in a text message. “As the only legal immigrant in this race, I’m the best qualified to balance the best interests of all voters in Colorado.”

Joshi served three terms in the state House from 2011-2017 and made an unsuccessful run for the Colorado Springs City Council in 2017. Last year, after moving to Thornton, he lost the 8th Congressional District primary to Republican Gabe Evans, who went on to unseat the Democratic incumbent in one of the closest — and most expensive — congressional races in the country.

A spokesman for Hickenlooper’s campaign told Colorado Politics that Tancredo’s endorsement suggests that the Republican primary will be fought on the margins.

“With this new endorsement from a far-right politician who once described themselves as ‘Trump before Trump was cool,’ this primary is further solidifying into a contest to see who would be the biggest MAGA loyalist in Washington,” strategist Justin Lamorte said in a text message.

Republicans tell Colorado Politics that more U.S. Senate candidates could emerge in coming months, noting that the ballot for next year’s June 30 primary won’t be finalized until next spring.