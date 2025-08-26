Colorado legislature passes 11 bills in special session

Colorado state lawmakers passed a total of 11 bills during the 2025 special session, which concluded on Tuesday. Most of the legislation aimed to offset the impacts of the federal budget reconciliation bill, which is estimated to cost the state over about $800 million.

While two of the bills became law on Tuesday, the remaining nine are expected to receive the governor’s signature .

Here’s a breakdown of the bills that were passed during the special session:

The bill: Senate Bill 002

The sponsors: Sens. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada, House Assistant Minority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn

What it does: Requires the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) to use state funds to reimburse medical facilities that are prohibited from receiving federal reimbursement from Medicaid and Medicare. The bill is specifically referring to Planned Parenthood, which was removed from the federal Medicaid program in July.

Current status: Signed by the governor

The bill: Senate Bill 003

The sponsors: Sens. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Katie Wallace, D-Longmont, and Reps. Lorena Garcia, D-unincorporated Adams County, and Katie Stewart, D-Durango

What it does: Adds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to Proposition MM, a 2025 ballot measure regarding additional funding for the Healthy School Meals for All program.

Current status: Signed by the governor

The bill: House Bill 1002

The sponsors: Reps. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, and Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, and Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver

What it does: Updates the state’s corporate income tax code by adding Hong Kong, Ireland, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, and Singapore to the list of foreign jurisdictions presumed to be used for tax avoidance, expands a state subtraction from corporate income, and allows the state to use its own discretion in determining foreign tax avoidance.

Current status: Sent to the governor

The bill: House Bill 1005

The sponsors: Reps. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, and Karen McCormick, D-Hygiene, and Sens. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, Faith Winter, D-Westminster

What it does: Eliminates the state sales tax vendor fee effective January 1, 2026. The bill also makes changes to the allocation of state revenue into the Housing Development Grant Fund.

Current status: Sent to the governor

The bill: House Bill 1006

The sponsors: Reps. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, and Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, and Sens. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton

What it does: Allows for the sale of insurance premium and income tax credits and authorizes a $100 million interest-free loan from the Unclaimed Property Trust fund to the Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise for the purpose of distributing to the state’s reinsurance program, health insurance carriers to make plans more affordable, and other programs administered by the enterprise.

Current status: Awaiting signature from the President of the Senate before being sent to the governor

The bill: Senate Bill 004

The sponsors: Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver

What it does: Delays the implementation of Senate bill 205, the 2024 law regulating “algorithmic discrimination” by artificial intelligence, from February 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Current Status: Awaiting signature from the President of the Senate before being sent to the governor

The bill: House Bill 1003

The sponsors: Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and Sens. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Julie Gonzales, D-Denver

What it does: Repeals the reduced insurance premium tax rate for insurance companies with regional home offices in Colorado starting in 2026.

Current status: Sent to the governor

The bill: Senate Bill 001

The sponsors: Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, President James Coleman, D-Denver, Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver.

What it does: Establishes a process for the Joint Budget Committee to hold hearings with the Governor’s Office when the state doesn’t have enough revenue to carry out its services without negatively impacting the General Fund reserve.

Current status: Sent to the governor

The bill: House Bill 001

The sponsors: Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and Sens. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, and Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton

What it does: Extends the requirement for certain individualsd to add back their federal qualified business income deduction when calculating their state taxable income.

Current status: Sent to the governor

The bill: House Bill 1004

The sponsors: Reps. Rebekah Stewart, D-Lakewood, and Sean Camacho, D-Denver, and Sens. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, and Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs

What it does: Allows the State Treasurer to sell insurance premium tax credits to insurance companies and corporate income tax credits to C corporations that do business in Colorado.

Current status: Awaiting signature from the President of the Senate before being sent to the Governor

The bill: Senate Bill 005

The sponsors: Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Matthew Martinez, Monte Vista

What it does: Prohibits Colorado Parks and Wildlife from using General Fund dollars to acquire more gray wolves in the current fiscal year and diverts $264,000 to the Health Insurance Accountability Enterprise to pay for subsidies for health insurance premiums purchased through the state exchange.

Current status: Sent to the governor