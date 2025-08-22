Gala to mark 40th year of the Colorado Children’s Campaign | NONPROFIT REGISTER

COLORADO CHILDREN’S CAMPAIGN

Denver

News: For 40 years, the Colorado Children’s Campaign has been a tireless advocate for the wellbeing of Colorado’s children and on Sept. 24 its supporters will gather at the Hangar Club to celebrate that milestone anniversary.

The Hangar Club, adjacent to Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood, is a repurposed aircraft hangar offering 22,000 square feet of open, sun-filled space filled with various simulators, golf bays and lounge areas.

Those holding VIP tickets will gather at 5 p.m. for early access to the venue, complimentary cocktails, light bites and networking opportunities. General admission is at 6 p.m.

Over the course of the next three hours, guests will be treated to a curated menu of craft cocktails, local beers and wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Along with the opportunity to enjoying the Hangar Club’s numerous amenities, attendees can place auction bids, purchase “mystery bags” and participate in a special appeal paddle-raise.

There also will be guest speakers and commemorative video retrospectives.

Organizers say the event will “Bring together supportive friends, advocates and partners” for a celebration that will honor past achievements and propel the Colorado Children’s Campaign’s mission forward.

To purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit https://aesbid.org/ELP/CCC40/Tickets

About the organization: The Colorado Children’s Campaign is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization committed to giving every child in Colorado the best chance for a solid future. For 40 years, the Colorado Children’s Campaign has been the leading voice for Colorado’s children at the state capitol and in communities across the state, helping to pass numerous laws and programs, including establishment of the Colorado Preschool Program, Child Health Plan Plus, the Great Teachers and Leaders Law and the creation of the new state Department of Early Childhood. Rosemary Rodriguez, director of Together We Count Denver, Colorado, chairs the organization’s board.

Website: coloradokids.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.