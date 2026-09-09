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Lori Gimelshteyn on 3 ballot measures to ‘let kids be kids’ | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 09/09/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
Lori Gimelshteyn joins The OpEdge

Lori Gimelshteyn — board member of Protect Kids Colorado and executive director of the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network — joins The OpEdge to discuss three measures headed to Colorado voters this November.

Gimelshteyn tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger why the coalition is seeking tougher penalties for child sex trafficking, protections for female sports and a prohibition on gender-reassignment surgeries for minors — and why she sees the campaign as a grassroots response to government overreach.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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