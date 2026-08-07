Proposition NN is the best investment for Colorado’s students and schools | GUEST COLUMN

By Justin Ogden

Colorado families know what it means to make difficult budget decisions. Inflation has driven up the cost of groceries, housing, utilities and just about everything else. Families like mine work hard to stretch every dollar while still trying to give our children every opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.

Our state faces a similar challenge.

The cost of providing a high-quality education continues to rise, but Colorado’s investment in our public schools hasn’t kept up. For decades, Colorado has underfunded public education, earning an “F” grade from research publication Education Weekly. We’re currently underfunding each student by $4,600 and we rank dead last in the nation for teacher wage competitiveness.

As a parent and educator, I often see the results. Our children’s classrooms are more crowded, teachers are stretched thin and schools have fewer resources to give every student the attention they deserve. Districts struggle to recruit and retain qualified educators because salaries haven’t kept pace with the rising cost of living. Fewer support staff and limited resources make it harder for students and teachers alike to succeed.

During the time my child has been in elementary school, budget cuts have been felt through dwindling support staff, like paraprofessionals, special educators and mental health staff. In a world where young people have increasing needs in and out of the classroom, these positions and resources have shrunk to the point of urgency — yet their case numbers have continued to skyrocket.

I have seen firsthand, in my own career — which has spanned over two decades — the number of new teachers lessen, as it becomes harder and harder to support ourselves on a teacher’s salary. Many educators are forced to choose to work outside the school system, which is a loss for students and communities.

Strong public schools are one of the state’s most important investments. They prepare the workforce Colorado businesses depend on, strengthen local communities and help ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.

I don’t know exactly what path my child will choose. Whether he attends college, learns a skilled trade or starts a business, I want him to have every opportunity to pursue his dreams.

That starts with a strong public education. Employers across Colorado need graduates who can solve problems and adapt to a changing economy. Investing in education today helps ensure our state remains competitive tomorrow.

That’s why Proposition NN deserves our support.

Proposition NN would raise the TABOR revenue cap and direct the state to invest revenue it already collects into K-12 public education — without raising taxes. Funding would be dedicated to helping schools recruit and retain excellent teachers, reduce class sizes, expand career and technical education opportunities and provide students with the support they need to thrive. It’s expected Proposition NN could increase critically needed education funding by more than 50% during the next 10 years.

Just as importantly, Proposition NN includes annual independent audits to provide taxpayers with transparency and accountability for how additional education dollars are spent. Coloradans deserve confidence public funds are being invested wisely, and strong oversight and guardrails are an important part of earning that trust.

Communities and parents across Colorado have made it clear investing in our schools remains a priority. They want schools where every child has the opportunity to thrive. Teachers, students, business leaders and community members understand when our schools succeed, our communities do too. Well-educated students will become the workers, entrepreneurs and leaders who drive Colorado’s economy and improve our quality of life.

Colorado families like mine have adapted to our affordability crisis by finding smart ways to make their budgets work. Our state should do the same by making the best use of the revenue it already collects.

This November, voters have the opportunity to support Proposition NN, a responsible approach that invests existing revenue in public education while maintaining taxpayer accountability. It’s an opportunity to give Colorado’s children the resources they need to succeed. It’s an opportunity to strengthen our neighborhood schools. And it’s an opportunity to invest in the future of every family in our state.

Justin Ogden is a public schoolteacher of 22 years and is the father of a second grader.