Were the primaries a preview for consequential general election? | Paula Noonan

Colorado’s political future will go the way of this election. Historically, the state has not had both chambers controlled by a supermajority. This election may change that.

The primaries suggest how the general election may play out. Democrats had solid voter turnout and unaffiliated voters leaned toward Dems. The party pulled in 404,132 unaffiliateds to Republicans at 155,495 or a 72% to 28% split.

This election leads to the fate of the Republican Party and what opportunities exist for Democrats in the state, as opposed to across the nation. Four Senate races frame the structure of Colorado’s changing electorate. They are Senate District 15, Janice Marchman-D vs. Rob Woodward-R; SD21, Adrienne Benavidez vs. Frederick Alfred; SD30, Kevin Leung vs. John Carson; and SD3, Aaron Gutierrez vs. Dana Charles. Other possible close races by registration include Dylan Roberts vs. Corey Marshall in District 8; and Tom Sullivan vs. Tom Kim in District 27.

These races fit three general categories of how elections are likely to play out at least to 2032. First, dominant registrations by party still matter; second, quality candidates make a difference; third, demographics are rearranging voter coalitions. Money no longer dominates as voters in the primaries rebelled against too much cash spreading ugly messages.

Dominant voter registrations do decide many contests, especially when parties are separated by more than 10 points. No matter how hard candidates on the minority registration side try, they are unlikely to win. Probably 10 to 11 Senate districts of 21 in this election cycle will go to Democrats and five to six of the 21 will go to Republicans. As few as four and possibly six are competitive races. As of the 2026 General Assembly, Democrats held 23 seats and Republicans 12. Democrats need to hang on to the 23 and win one more for a supermajority.

Sen. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County, is sworn into office on Monday, March 2 by Court of Appeals Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov. She’s holding her grandson, Teotl. Photo courtesy Senate Democrats.

The District 15 Marchman vs. Woodward race is the most important “hang on” contest for the Dems. Marchman inched her way to a victory over incumbent Woodward in 2022. By registration, the district leans slightly Republican (2.5-plus to the GOP). Fundraising is about even at $100,000 each. Marchman, however, has the advantage of her gender in a district with suburban women realigning away from Republicans on social issues. Growth of the younger voter cohort in the area who mostly register as unaffiliated also gives her a developing edge. This race captures much of the voter profile along the northern Front Range influenced by both Colorado State University and the University of Colorado at Boulder. Democrats will no doubt pour resources into the race because it may be the supermajority determinant.

Next is the Benavidez vs. Frederick Alfred race for SD21. Benavidez is an appointed replacement who previously served in the state House but lost a tight race as incumbent. Adams County has turned notoriously fickle for Democrats, even with its dominant 10-plus spread in voter registrations. As of July, SD21 has a majority unaffiliated registration at 52.2%. These voters are a crapshoot. More unaffiliateds voted on the Dem side in the primary, but only by about 3,000 ballots. Benavidez won her primary by a substantial margin, but this race is too unpredictable to place in a safe Democratic column.

The SD30 race in Douglas County pitting Kevin Leung against John Carson is the canary in the mine for Republicans. State Rep. Bob Marshall made the first inroad in this reliably Republican bastion. But unpopular decisions by Republican county commissioners, including former legislator Kevin Van Winkle, have put holes in that thick Republican wall. Republicans currently hold a 10-point registration advantage, but primary unaffiliateds voted in the Democratic primary by 3,000-plus to the Ds. It would just about be the end of Republicans for a good long time if they cannot keep this seat, as suburban women continue their turn away from GOP positions and Trumpism.

The Aaron Gutierrez vs. Dana Charles contest in SD3 is likely to be a nail-biter. This is an open seat in Pueblo that, like SD21 in Adams County, has gone back and forth. Pueblo voters have lately turned from Democrats and were the single group from a large county voting for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet for governor. This suggests the district is more establishment than the party in the rest of the state. Though registrations lean Democratic, voting here has taken a more conservative turn. This district may be the Dem spoiler.

If this analysis were just about the horse races, it wouldn’t be that interesting. It’s actually about what’s happening in terms of voters’ urgent expectations related to governance and opportunity.

A study on universal healthcare coverage will come to the legislature in 2027. It may lead to a ballot initiative in 2028. A bill to ease restraints on union organizing will no doubt be introduced. Climate change, partly because of our blistering and smoky summer, will take a prominent place on the agenda.

Voters will look to Democrats to make important progress on these issues if they have a supermajority. They’ll look to the GOP to block initiatives if Dems can’t reach the magic 24 senators. Will Colorado go big or stay trimmed on its future is the question before us.

Paula Noonan owns CapitolCommons.ai, the state’s premier legislature-tracking platform.