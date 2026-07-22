Could an independent win CD-1?

Turnout in Colorado’s 2026 primary election should concern many citizens. Only 36% of active registered voters participated, meaning a relatively small share of the electorate effectively determined the choices voters will see on the November ballot.

Low participation has allowed highly motivated factions to dominate caucuses and primaries. Many primary voters tend to be driven by ideology or single issues — such as abortion, gun rights, social justice, or environmental causes — rather than a broad governing agenda. As a result, candidates emerging from primaries increasingly reflect the priorities of narrower groups rather than the wider electorate.

Another trend is the declining value of experience and incumbency. Public distrust of Congress has made long service in Washington a liability for many candidates. In Colorado and elsewhere, political outsiders have prevailed.

Melat Kiros’s victory over longtime 1st Congressional District Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette is a clear example: despite DeGette’s national support and a substantial fundraising advantage, she was defeated by a candidate portrayed as more in touch with voters and less tied to special interests.

The entry of Dr. Shimon Blau as an independent candidate to replace DeGette — and as an alternative to Kiros, who identifies as a socialist and is viewed with concern by many mainstream Democrats — will test whether an independent can compete seriously in a major Colorado race.

Some may dismiss Blau’s chances, given that Kiros will likely receive substantial political and financial backing from state and national Democratic organizations. Yet, Kiros herself demonstrated how little establishment support can matter. Her victory over DeGette showed that strong funding and national endorsements do not guarantee success.

While Blau’s differences with Kiros on Israel may draw attention, this is only one area where the candidates diverge. A more fundamental distinction is ideological: Kiros openly identifies as a socialist while Blau has made clear that he is not one. Blau is also not running a single-issue campaign but is focused on broader issues such as health-care reform and child-care access.

Can Blau win? Yes, but it will be challenging. Like Kiros, he carries the outsider label, which many voters now value. Blau is a longtime Denver resident with deep community roots and is a highly respected doctor. In contrast, Kiros, who grew up in Aurora, left Colorado for college and work in New York City and returned only in 2023 for graduate studies. Coloradans value long-term residency in the state because they feel that individuals who have been here throughout the good and bad times better understand our state and its needs.

Independents could hold the key for Blau to win. That group now makes up 52% of Denver’s registered voters — the state’s fastest-growing segment. A genuine independent candidate could appeal to many unaffiliated voters, including former Democrats and Republicans who have grown disenchanted with both parties.

Meanwhile, the Republican nominee appears to be a placeholder candidate with minimal funding, making it likely that many Republican voters will gravitate toward Blau as the more viable alternative to Kiros.

Blau’s path would require assembling a coalition of Democrats uneasy with Kiros’s left-leaning positions; most Republican voters, and a sizable share of independents.

For Blau to be competitive, he must quickly establish that his candidacy is viable. Because he is relatively unknown, early visibility will be essential. He will need to engage the public shortly, attract media attention, and present himself as a credible alternative rather than a longshot candidate. A clear, simple message explaining why he is the better choice to represent Denver will be critical.

A major wildcard in this race is that both Blau and Kiros are political newcomers. Neither has been fully vetted. If the race becomes competitive, both will face intense scrutiny. Reporters, opponents, and interest groups will examine their past employment, social-media history, affiliations, issue positions, and personal relationships. Any misstep or past controversy could become a liability, as illustrated by Graham Platner’s experience in the Maine Senate race, where long-past actions resurfaced and damaged his campaign.

If Dr. Blau wins or even comes close, this could reshape the political landscape in the state as we may see more independents encouraged to seek office without being under a party label. It also could lead the two major parties to rethink how they select their candidates so they may appeal to the broader populace.

Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents more than 600 companies directly involved in, and affiliated with trucking in Colorado.



