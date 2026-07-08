Uncertain status of McConnell could create legal firestorm over possible replacement

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) extended hospitalization is drawing new attention to an unresolved legal question in Kentucky that could trigger a high-stakes court battle if the longtime Republican senator were unable to complete the remainder of his term.

The question carries added urgency because Kentucky’s revised Senate vacancy law creates a narrow window for holding a special election before this fall’s already scheduled Senate race, raising the stakes if the former Republican Senate majority leader’s seat were to become vacant in the coming weeks.

McConnell, 84, has remained hospitalized since June 14 following what his office has described only as a medical emergency. While Senate leaders and his staff have insisted he is recovering, coupled with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and others who’ve said they spoke with him on Monday, the prolonged absence has fueled speculation over what would happen if his seat became vacant before a key statutory deadline coming up in early August.

Political scientist Stephen Voss of the University of Kentucky told the Washington Examiner the situation is unfolding against the backdrop of years of legal disputes over executive authority in Kentucky, where Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear have repeatedly clashed over the scope of gubernatorial powers.

“Kentucky’s had an ongoing battle over executive authority since COVID with the Democratic governor in place,” Voss said. “The legal battles have been raging during much of that time.”

Voss added that Kentucky’s unusual constitutional structure — with multiple independently elected statewide executive officers rather than a single executive hierarchy — has complicated questions about how far lawmakers can redistribute executive authority.

He pointed to recent Kentucky Supreme Court rulings siding with Beshear in disputes over executive powers, saying those decisions could shape any future challenge over the Senate vacancy law.

“One thing (people) probably don’t understand is that the U.S. Constitution does not specify how to fill Senate vacancies,” Voss said. “Filling Senate vacancies was given to the states.”

Voss also said Kentucky’s government is unusual because it doesn’t have a single executive branch headed solely by the governor. Instead, several constitutional officers independently exercise executive authority, creating recurring disputes over how much power lawmakers can reassign.

The renewed focus on how Kentucky handles Senate replacements stems from House Bill 622, a 2024 law that repealed Kentucky’s long-standing practice of allowing the governor to appoint an interim U.S. senator. Instead, the law requires vacancies to be filled through a special election, with the governor’s role limited to issuing a proclamation calling that election.

Under the current statute, a vacancy occurring before Aug. 3 would trigger the process for a special election to fill the remainder of McConnell’s current term.

But election law experts say the law, which has not yet been tested in court since taking effect in 2024, could face constitutional scrutiny.

“There’s a wrinkle,” University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law associate dean Josh Douglas told Newsweek.

“The Kentucky Constitution, in Section 152, says the Governor appoints when there is a vacancy in a statewide office,” he said. “Yet the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says essentially that there should be an election but that the legislature can give the Governor the ability to make a temporary appointment.”

Douglas said the unresolved question is “whether the Kentucky constitution conflicts with the 17th Amendment, such that the newer law saying there must be a special election is valid.”

He added that the issue has never been tested in court and would likely require judicial resolution.

The legal uncertainty has become more significant because McConnell already announced in February last year that he would retire, and Kentucky voters are scheduled to elect his successor in November.

After the Aug. 3 deadline, because the regular Senate election is already underway, the statute appears to contemplate that no separate special election would be held, leaving the seat vacant until the November winner takes office in January.

Because the deadline is less than a month away, it would generate a need for speed for the state’s highest court to adjudicate any legal dispute over whether the governor may appoint a replacement or whether the statute requiring a special election is valid.

That deadline has also fueled speculation not only about who controls the power of replacement, but also about who could seek the seat if a special election were required.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said this week she would “love to see” outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) run for McConnell’s seat if it became vacant. Massie lost his Republican primary earlier this year after President Donald Trump and establishment-backed Republicans supported his challenger.

For now, McConnell remains a sitting senator despite the lack of clarity surrounding his health status.

His office said last week that he “continues to improve” and is working with staff on Senate and Kentucky matters while the Senate is out of session. Neither McConnell’s office nor the Kentucky secretary of state’s office have indicated that any vacancy is anticipated.

The Washington Examiner contacted a spokesman for McConnell but did not immediately receive a response.