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Jake Bockenfeld leading John Diak in Republican primary for DougCo commissioner

By 06/30/2026 | updated 11 minutes ago
"I voted" stickers sit near a ballot box on June 30, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak)

Douglas County voters appear to be electing Jake Bockenfeld as the Republican nominee for Douglas County commissioner representing District 1 over Republican challenger John Diak, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

Bockenfeld is leading Diak by 11 points, 55% to 44%, according to early election results.

Bockenfeld’s messages on fiscal responsibility, school choice and public safety appeared to resonate with Republican voters. Bockenfeld campaigned on preserving Douglas County’s character, supporting law enforcement and ensuring strong educational opportunities for families.

The race will determine which Republican advances to the November general election and faces Democrat Irene Bonham to succeed Commissioner Abe Laydon, whose term on the Board of County Commissioners is expiring.

Republicans have historically dominated countywide elections in Douglas County, one of Colorado’s largest and most reliably conservative regions.

Bockenfeld, a native of Colorado, husband and father of two, entered the race pledging to keep Douglas County “strong, safe and prosperous.”

His platform emphasized support for law enforcement, expanding school resource officer programs, protecting school choice and maintaining fiscal discipline in county budgeting. He also called for limited and responsible growth, while preserving the community character that has attracted many to Douglas County.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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