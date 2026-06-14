Denver City Council eyes lobbying regulations, restriction

Topping the agenda for the Denver City Council’s Monday’s regular meeting is a proposal that, if adopted, would amend the Denver Revised Municipal Code to increase regulation of lobbyists.

This will be the second reading for Council Bill 26-0686.

High-profile lobbying activity around flavored tobacco, surveillance, and other policy areas prompted concerns from the sponsors about transparency and disclosure requirements.

The proposal also calls for a “cooling off” period, which would prohibit former elected officials and cabinet members from lobbying for 18 months.

Elsewhere on the agenda, the council will introduce two landmark designations — the first for the home of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former Colorado State Representative Wilma Webb. The second designation would be for the historic garage buildings at 2100 California St. and 2101 Welton St.

From the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee comes a pair of proposed contracts, the first of which seeks nearly $1 million to fund a comprehensive assessment of the Welton Street corridor and establish transportation recommendations, including transit performance, safety, and traffic operations.

The second would approve a $3.4 million contract between the City and County of Denver and Keene Concrete Inc. to replace deficient sidewalks citywide and bring them into compliance with city and ADA standards.

Next, councilmembers will consider a proposal to authorize a rescission from the city’s general fund contingency and transfer $3 million into the liability claims special revenue fund to cover

There are two proclamations to be read in the 3:30 p.m. session.

Proclamation 26-0834 will celebrate long-standing businesses in the Colfax Mayfair neighborhood, some dating as far back as 115 years.

Proclamation 26-0486 recognizes Friday, June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth, Freedom Day, in the City and County of Denver. In addition, most city offices will be closed on June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

There is one public hearing slated for the 5:30 p.m. session on Council Bill 26-0608, which would change the zoning classification for 831 S. Monaco Street Parkway in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.

The Denver City Council’s regular meeting begins at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session beginning at 5 p.m.

After nearly six months of meeting in the smaller Parr-Widener Community Room, the council will return to the newly renovated Cathy Reynolds City Council Chamber. Along with changes to the dais, the $1.5 million facelift includes adjustable lecterns, improvements to the sound system, new carpets, new benches, and wider aisles to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices.