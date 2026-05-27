Restore Our Roads submits 180,000 signatures for transportation funding initiative

A proposed ballot measure that would direct more funding to Colorado’s transportation infrastructure has been submitted to the Secretary of State for review to determine whether it qualifies for the November ballot.

The measure, Initiative No. 175, is backed by the Restore Our Roads coalition. It would require that all transportation-related revenue be used exclusively for building and repairing roads and bridges, improving safety, conducting transportation planning and engineering, and supporting Colorado State Patrol operations.

The coalition said Tuesday that it submitted more than 180,000 signatures to the Secretary of State for verification. To make the ballot, a little over 124,000 of those signatures must be confirmed as valid.

“This is a huge step forward for all the Coloradans tired of bad roads, endless congestion and politicians who talk about transportation but never deliver a sustainable funding solution,” said Tony Milo, president and CEO of the Colorado Contractors Association, a member of Restore Our Roads.

About 67% of the revenue affected already comes from dollars dedicated to highways under the Highway Users Tax Fund.

Some state lawmakers warn that the initiative could jeopardize funding for other essential areas — including health care and education — if it passes.

In response, the Colorado state legislature passed House Bill 1430, which would negate the initiative by reducing excise taxes on fuel, certain registration fees, and road usage fees from 2027 to 2030.

The measure also establishes an enterprise, or government-owned business, to hold funds intended for road maintenance. Enterprises are exempt from the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights revenue limits.

Backers of Initiative 175 argued that the bill was crafted without input from the road construction industry and would run counter to voters’ will.

“If, in the end, the legislature truly chooses to override the will of the voters, then that will be their decision to explain to the people of Colorado,” Milo said. “Our job is to make sure Coloradans have a clear choice and a real opportunity to be heard.”

House Speaker Pro Tempore Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, said the ballot measure’s language does not make it clear that increasing road funding means taking money from elsewhere.

“Nobody would argue that we need to better fund roads in our state,” he told Colorado Politics. “However, if you’re going to propose that the voters are being asked to do this for the price of nothing, of course, the voters are going to say yes.”

“But if you ask, ‘What if it may close the hospital?’ That’s a very big question.”

Restore Our Roads issued a letter to stakeholders across the state on Tuesday seeking input on “long-term solutions to the state’s transportation funding challenges.”

Feedback is due June 15, which is the deadline for a “potential compromise” between the coalition and the backers of House Bill 1430.