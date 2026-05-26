Colorado’s Democratic attorney general candidates set to debate Thursday in Parker

The four Democrats running for attorney general in Colorado’s June 30 primary are slated to take the stage Thursday night in Parker at a debate sponsored by Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and Common Sense Institute.

The primary for the nomination to run for the office held by term-limited fellow Democrat Phil Weiser, who is running for governor, features Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, former top federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi, and workers’ rights attorney and nonprofit head David Seligman.

They’ll debate a range of topics surrounding the state’s top law enforcement office — from criminal justice and civil rights to consumer protection and constitutional issues — from 7-8 p.m. at PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak, in Parker. Limited tickets are available, and the debate will be live-streamed at ColoradoPolitics.com and DenverGazette.com.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning.

Two Republicans are running in their party’s primary for the seat: 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, the elected prosecutor in El Paso and Teller counties, and attorney David Willson, who lost to Allen in the 2024 district attorney primary.

Ballots start going out to most voters starting on June 8 and must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 30. Registered Democrats and Republicans will receive ballots for their party’s primary, while unaffiliated voters will receive both ballots but can return only one.