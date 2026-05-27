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Michael Fields reviews Colorado’s 2026 legislative session | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 05/27/2026 | updated 57 minutes ago
Michael Fields, executive director of Advance Colorado

Michael Fields, executive director of Advance Colorado, joins OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of the Colorado General Assembly’s 2026 legislative session.

Reflecting on the 120 bills passed in 120 days, Fields not only spells out what the budget, transportation and crime ramifications mean for concerned Coloradans, but looks ahead at the possibility (or lack thereof) of another special session and initiatives likely to appear on your November ballot.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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