Colorado federal judge speaks about judicial innovation, leadership

U.S. Magistrate Judge Maritza Dominguez Braswell spoke on a virtual panel of judges last week about innovation and leadership in the judiciary, touching on her experiences before and during her time on the bench.

“When I was at the (attorney general’s) office leading a litigation team, of course the litigation team is very focused on getting the perspectives from the lawyers,” she said. “And I thought, ‘What about the paralegals?’ Our paralegals have a completely different perspective on what documentation is necessary, how we need to organize ourselves around that documentation, what might need to be prepared for a particular conference or a hearing. Let’s have them be part of the conversation.”

Braswell, who is the sole federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs, participated in a multi-part webinar series sponsored by the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver. The May 13 discussion featured two other judges and was moderated by Colorado Supreme Court Justice Susan Blanco.

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Susan Blanco moderates a May 13, 2026, virtual panel sponsored by the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System. Source: Webinar screenshot.

Braswell and the other panelists spoke broadly about collaborating to devise better ways to serve the public.

“We are all, as judicial officers, used to issuing orders in court. And that’s how it’s supposed to work,” said Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Samuel A. Thumma. “But if you’re looking to improve the court system … if I don’t listen very, very carefully to folks who aren’t judicial officers — to folks who are gonna be asked to implement change — and to get them on board early and then to modify and correct as we go along, I’m just an old man talking.”

He said he would be interested in organizing a survey of self-represented litigants, who frequently appear in civil or family law cases.

“I’d love to get a blue-ribbon panel, a panel of a couple dozen former self-represented litigants who aren’t so disabused that they hate everything,” Thumma said. “Just to say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of improving this portal that folks use for electronic filing. Could you do a test run and let us know?”

Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Samuel A. Thumma participates in a May 13, 2026, virtual panel sponsored by the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System. Source: Webinar screenshot.

Braswell similarly spoke of a nonprofit board she served on before joining the bench, whose members were professionals not in the community served by the organization.

“We didn’t have a parent on the board. Somebody who was actually a beneficiary of these services and who could speak to what the kids were experiencing when they did or didn’t receive certain programming. And so, I pushed for that, for having a parent on the board,” she said. “People were concerned about that. ‘Are they gonna be too close? Are they gonna be too emotionally attached to these issues? Are they gonna be able to make decisions in a dispassionate way?’ And my perspective was, maybe not. But that’s probably a good thing. We probably need some of that. We probably need someone who says, ‘If you cut this program, if you change this approach, you’re really affecting our kids.'”

Bernice Bouie Donald, a retired judge on the Cincinnati-based federal appeals court, described how she is able to facilitate discussions without letting the title of “judge” affect other participants.

“I carry myself in spaces and places as someone who is a peer in whatever we’re doing. We’re peers. And that seems to keep barriers from forming,” she said.

“I’m 5’1,” and I don’t feel like I have a very imposing presence,” added Braswell. “I just sort of assumed that when I walk into the room, people aren’t gonna feel intimidated. But being on the bench for the last four years, I realized I’m wrong about that. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, just the title itself creates this different feeling among people.”

Consequently, Braswell said she tries to present herself as a peer rather than as someone who already knows the answers.

“If you’re willing to say, ‘You know what? I don’t understand that. I’m not sure I’m getting that. Can you explain it to me?'” she said. “Or, ‘I’m gonna say this. I’m gonna offer this point, but I haven’t really thought it through yet. So, push back on me if I’m wrong here.’ Just sort of opening yourself up and creating that space to be wrong and admitting when you’re wrong. Those are just small little things you can do to emphasize that you truly do see yourself as a peer here, and that the title doesn’t really matter.”