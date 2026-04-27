Colorado declares April 27 ‘Denver Summit FC Day’

Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring April 27 Denver Summit FC Day in Colorado in celebration of the state’s first professional women’s sports team.

“Colorado is a sports state and Denver Summit has hit the field running, breaking NWSL attendance records at the Empower Field home opener,” Polis said. “I am thrilled the Summit has joined the roster of iconic professional teams that call Colorado home. I am honored to proclaim today Denver Summit FC Day at the Capitol to celebrate the women who inspire Coloradans with their toughness, skill, and determination at each game.”

The 16th team in the National Women’s Soccer League, Summit FC played its inaugural game at Empower Field on March 28 to a record-breaking 63,000 fans. The game ended in a draw.

Several players joined the team’s owner, Rob Cohen, and President, Jen Millet, at the state Capitol on Monday to meet with Polis, Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera, and Sen. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.

Primavera commended the players for serving as positive role models for Colorado’s young girls and showing them what’s possible.

“When I was growing up, girls didn’t play sports in school or professionally,” she said. “That option simply didn’t exist for us. Now, young women across our state can watch Denver Summit FC and see athletes who look like them at the highest level of the sport. They can see a clear path from youth soccer fields in Colorado to professional careers, right here at home.”

“It’s such an honor to be part of the Denver Summit FC’s inaugural season and to recognize Colorado’s first major women’s professional sports team at the Capitol,” Catlin said. “Moments like this matter. It’s important to celebrate these milestones, the opportunities they create, and excellence in women’s sports. Go Summit!”

Summit FC’s next game is May 3 against Boston Legacy.