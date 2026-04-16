Colorado state legislators must recognize EMS is essential | OPINION

By Dusty A. Johnson

Currently, emergency medical services (EMS) clinicians such as EMTs and paramedics are not listed as essential in Colorado, and that is not OK. A few weeks ago, the Colorado House of Representatives unambiguously passed a bill to designate emergency medical services as an essential service. My bill is long overdue in Colorado. House Bill 26-1238 is not symbolic, it is practical and urgent. EMS is the front door of care and a vital component of our state’s health care system.

When you call 911 during times of emergencies, disasters, closures and crisis, EMS always responds. Using both ambulance services and air ambulance services, paramedics and EMTs deliver immediate, time-sensitive treatment and stabilize patients while getting them to the right facility fast. In those critical moments, minutes matter and EMS providers are often the difference between life and death.

EMS is a core public safety function. Our EMTs and paramedics are essential.

Yet despite the critical role they play, Colorado law has not kept up with reality. EMS providers are already functioning as an essential service in every sense of the word. This legislation simply ensures our laws reflect what communities across the state already know and rely on every single day.

“In a time of immediate medical needs,” Morgan County Director of Public Safety Travis W. Freeman said, “Emergency medical services (EMS) provides a timely response, treatment and urgent transportation of critically ill and injured patients, bringing the emergency room to those who need it most.

“Emergency medical technicians and paramedics,” he continued, “are the clinicians and providers who act with haste, knowledge, skill and professionalism to provide lifesaving procedures and medications through clinical expertise in order to prevent further injury or illness and improve patient outcomes. When life or death is at stake, time matters. EMS providers are the essential service to guarantee a response when called upon. Without emergency medical services, emergency medical care is not guaranteed care when time is of the essence.”

That perspective is shared across Colorado, especially in rural communities where access to care can be limited and response times are longer. EMS providers are often the first and only line of care in these areas, bridging the gap between patients and hospitals that may be miles away.

“EMS is not optional infrastructure; it is a critical part of our health care system, especially in rural areas where access and resources are so limited,” said EMS director for the City of Yuma, Keriann Josh. “We meet people on their worst days, on the side of the road, in their homes, often miles from the nearest hospital, and bring health care directly to them when they need it most.

“EMS,” she continued, “is the first point of contact with the health care system and the safety net that keeps our communities connected to care. Recognizing EMS as an essential service is not just important for the future of rural health care; it is essential to protecting the health and safety of the communities we serve,”

Designating EMS as essential is a necessary step toward strengthening Colorado’s health care and public safety systems. It provides clarity for communities, supports long-term planning, and helps ensure EMS services can continue to meet growing demand across the state.

Our EMTs and paramedics already show up every day, without question, ready to serve in moments of crisis. It is time for Colorado to recognize that commitment in statute.

House Bill 26-1238 does exactly that.

Because when Coloradans call 911, they should never have to wonder if help will come.

Dusty Johnson, from Fort Morgan, is state representative for House District 63, which serves the northeast area of Colorado.