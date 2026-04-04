An April Fool’s Day to remember | Capitol M | Week of April 4, 2026

The lighter side of the Capitol, and if light were weight, the Capitol would have lifted off better than the Artemis II rocket on April Fool’s Day.

There was a plethora of Fools at the Capitol for April Fool’s Day this year.

It began with Gov. Jared Polis announcing Colorado would annex northern New Mexico to protect that state from “Texas aggression. “

“Much like Colorado, New Mexico enjoys a rich history and arts scene that the state of Colorado could protect from failed Texas rule, while also expanding access to the world-renowned Pueblo chile.”

The announcement added that the proposal would include land north of Albuquerque, as well as renaming “Hatch Green Chile” to “Southern Pueblo Chile”. The annexed area itself would be known as Casa Bonita Del Sur County.

No word from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on how she feels about any of that.

The governor was also the target of an April Fool’s prank.

A bit of a backstory is required here.

In days of yore, like the 1980s or so, there was a tradition, maybe, of rubber chickens being tossed out of Capitol windows by members of the Capitol press corps.

According to former Capitol reporter Jennifer Gavin of the Denver Post, Fred Brown (Post) and Carl Hilliard (Associated Press) tied a long string to the chicken and swung it in a huge arc from the window of the press room, then on the southeast side of the third floor so it suddenly appeared, again and again, in the window of a Senate hearing in an adjacent wing.

The chicken passed into memory, although the original still exists and is being carefully watched over by Jeff Roberts, formerly a Capitol reporter for the Denver Post and now the head of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.

A few years ago, Gavin asked if there was still a rubber chicken at the Capitol. Obviously, an oversight that had to be corrected, so a chicken was acquired.

But it never got initiated. April Fool’s Day seemed like a good opportunity, so the newest version of the rubber chicken went for a flight from the third-floor press room at the Capitol and strategically dropped in front of the governor’s office, complete with a sign that said: “Hi Gov!”

The governor was having a staff meeting at the time, and he noticed something outside his window. The video – and his reaction – can be found on the Colorado Politics website under the April 4 Capitol M column.

The guilty are not being named, although there was a comment from one of the conspirators that said: “If anyone finds my fingerprints on a rubber chicken, Marianne made me do it.”

Conspirators, maybe, of the Great Rubber Chicken Caper on April Fool’s Day, 2026.

Apparently, according to an insider in the gov’s office, the state patrol was going to take it in for evaluation. Not to worry, they knew about it beforehand.

Other April Fool’s Day shenanigans, and there were so many that it looks like the need for levity was more than usual.

Three staff members walked into the outer offices for House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Majority Leader Monica Duran on Wednesday and found things a bit topsy-turvy.

As in, everything on or near their desks, like a chair, had been reversed in the opposite direction.

The Speaker had an announcement of her own on Wednesday, a resolution on “critical transportation infrastructure,” in which she declared the state should boost its options by adding more aerial tramways.

“These safe, fun, and innovative cable-based systems operate on a both-ways-on model and cross divides that leave traditional options seeing orange. I’m so honored that the Colorado House is taking decisive action today to recognize the important contributions of Aerial Tramways. It makes all the sense.”

The resolution stated, “Aerial tramways offer vital transportation options, create jobs, and drive economic development in Colorado’s resort communities. From Telluride and Monarch Pass, to Glenwood Canyon and Idaho Springs, aerial tramways are critical to ensure people can get where they need to go. The Speaker looks forward to partnering with local governments, the Governor’s Office and federal officials to encourage new investment in Colorado’s world-famous aerial tramways.”

The release didn’t say just where these tramways were going or what communities they would connect. If you thought Front Range Rail was going to be expensive…

Jesse Paul of the Colorado Sun dressed up like a Senate sergeant, although we are not saying which one. It’s possible they didn’t get the joke.

Jesse Paul of the Colorado Sun, or is it a sergeant at the state Senate? Inquiring minds want to know!

Over in the Senate, the tributes piled on Senate President James Coleman for one particular reason.

Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez and Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson teamed up to pay “tribute” to Coleman for his “relentless commitment to paying tribute to the community.”

The tribute noted Coleman has offered tributes to “countless constituents and advocacy organizations, making sure that not a single citizen of the state of Colorado goes unappreciated” in the Senate, and that the Senate looks forward to “many, many, many more tributes” to anyone he so chooses. The tribute was signed by (former) President Leroy Garcia, who was nowhere to be found.

Rodriguez ended the joke with “Happy April, Fool!”

Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer read a portion of the tribute, which earned Rodriguez a $5 fine for repetitive tributes.

Then up came Sen. Larry Liston, joined by one of the stuffed elephants one finds around the building these days.

Sen. Larry Liston, with an elephant that was passed along to Senate President James Coleman for April Fool’s Day 2026. Screenshot courtesy of the Colorado Channel.

He congratulated Coleman for his “undying support” for Presidents Reagan, both President Bushes and President Donald J. Trump, adding that the Republican National Committee “wishes to bestow the order of the elephant” to President Coleman, signed Michael Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House. He then passed the elephant up to Coleman.

No word on what he did with it. Ransoms are a possibility.

Sen. Cathy Kipp joined in on the Rodriguez tribute, earning Rodriguez another $1 fine for every tribute to the president going forward.

Sen. Nick Hinrichsen paid “tribute” to the Colorado House, noting that April 1 is “your special day.” There’s a message in there somewhere.

Sen. Lynda Zamora Wilson said April 1 is also Bridges Day (as noted on the Senate calendar) and offered Sen. Jeff Bridges a hearty congratulations.

Sen. Byron Pelton’s tribute to Coleman mentioned he thinks the Senate president is a “big deal” and noted his tribute was also signed by Rodriguez and Garcia.

”Where is Sen. Garcia? I’m going to get him,” Coleman said.

At that point, Coleman wanted to see the tributes before he approved them.

Sen. Rod Pelton repeated the Rodriguez tribute, although noting that Coleman has not yet been to his district. That led Coleman to ask if anyone has not gotten a tribute in their district. Almost every hand went up.

Sen. Chris Kolker suggested that anyone else planning to pay tribute to Coleman just leave it on the podium.

Coleman said he will run a tribute every day for the rest of the session.

It’s possible the budget will never get done.