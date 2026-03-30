The former president of the Colorado Springs City Council withdrew his name from consideration to be appointed to the vacant council seat, saying that “politics and divisiveness have already overtaken the process.”

Randy Helms was one of 26 applicants who sought appointment to the vacant District 2 seat after former Councilmember Tom Bailey resigned on March 10.

Helms said in a statement Monday that he had applied for the vacancy to provide his experience and steadiness for the next year. However, Helms chose to remove his name from the process over the unspecified divisive issues.

“I wish Council and the remaining Candidates the best in an environment increasingly characterized by rancor and personal attacks rather than thoughtful decisions about the future of our City,” Helms wrote.

City Council spokesman Alex Ryden confirmed that the city had received Helms’ letter pulling himself from consideration.

Helms had previously served a term as the councilmember representing District 2 from 2021 to 2025. Helms had personally encouraged Bailey to run for the seat, according to his original application for the vacancy.

Bailey resigned after district residents successfully gathered signatures for a recall petition against him.

The application deadline for residents to represent District 2, which covers the northern stretch of Colorado Springs, closed Thursday.

Current councilmembers have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their individual lists of which applicants should be considered. Ryden said that any councilmembers who had selected Helms as a top candidate for the seat could change their vote.

Finalists for the appointment will be discussed at a special council meeting on April 6, with a final vote potentially taking place the same day.

: Helms drops out of City Council appointment, cites ‘rancor and personal attacks’