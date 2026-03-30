Colorado auto thefts drop 56% from 2021 levels

Colorado once ranked as the worst state in the nation for motor vehicle thefts per capita in 2021. The state has since seen a dramatic improvement, with auto thefts dropping 56% from 2021 levels.

The state reported 16,291 motor vehicle thefts in 2025 — a 34% decline from the previous year, according to the released 2025 Colorado Auto Theft Annual Report from the Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center.

Nationally, vehicle thefts fell 23% in 2025 compared with 2024, the report states.

“This data shows what we are doing is working, and we are not stopping here,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “I’m thrilled that in 2025 auto theft has plummeted, decreasing by 34%, representing a 56% decrease since 2021.”

Of the reported thefts in 2025, 80% were recovered that same year. Total recoveries reported in 2025, regardless of when the vehicles were stolen, reached 14,452.

The approximate average total loss from the thefts came to $257 million, based on the ATICC’s value assessment.

“Colorado courts recorded 3,443 cases encompassing 11,482 charges related to or associated with motor vehicle theft,” the report states.

SUVs ranked as the most commonly stolen vehicle style, followed by passenger cars. Hyundai and Kia models together accounted for about 15% of all thefts statewide.

Denver International Airport saw 94 auto thefts within a 2.5-mile radius in 2025, marking an 87% decrease from 2023.

Preliminary statistics through February 2026 show the state exceeded its 35% reduction target for the July 2025 through June 2026 period.

Gov. Polis continued: “We are making smart data-driven investments to support law enforcement and prevent crime, and the results speak for themselves. I urge the legislature to protect funding to build on this important work to make Colorado one of the Top Ten safest states and reduce auto theft even more.”

“Many of these key findings represent excellent progress in the fight against the crime of auto theft,” Col. Matt Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a news release.

Packard added that drivers must do more to protect their vehicles and communities, noting that locking cars and taking keys is the bare minimum. He encouraged residents to take advantage of free steering wheel locks and other tools available through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

The full 2025 Colorado Auto Theft Annual Report is available at https://lockdownyourcar.org/reports/2025-auto-theft-annual-report/.