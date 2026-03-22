Castle Rock man in custody after fleeing state before sexual assault conviction

A Castle Rock man who fled the state after being convicted of sexually abusing a child was arrested Sunday in Chaparral, N.M., authorities said.

Jorge Alberto Campos, 42, failed to appear in court Friday, when a jury found him guilty of five counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse, according to a news release from the 23rd District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities later found his GPS ankle monitor and cellphone in a dumpster near his home.

According to the office, Campos was arrested at a gas station Sunday near the U.S. border after a 911 caller reported Campos was on a bus headed for Mexico.

He faces a mandatory sentence of up to life in prison for repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter between 2021 and 2023, the release said.

In May 2024, Castle Rock Police arrested Campos after a nurse at a Castle Rock hospital alerted them to a sexual assault victim receiving treatment, the news release said.

During the investigation, the victim told police Campos began assaulting her when she was 11 years old and had warned her not to tell her mother.

Campos previously evaded a jail sentence in a 2007 traffic case and was not apprehended until a year and three months later, the news release stated.

Deputy District Attorney Brynn Chase, who prosecuted the case, praised the victim’s strength in coming forward and testifying.

“The courage this young woman showed in reporting the abuse and testifying in court cannot be overstated,” Chase said. “She was violated, villainized, and voiceless and faced unimaginable trauma with remarkable strength. But she found her voice and brought it with her to the witness stand.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Abby Hegarty emphasized the significance of the outcome.

“This individual exploited a vulnerable child and has now been held fully accountable,” Hegarty said. “Because of the victim’s extraordinary courage, a dangerous predator will be removed from the community-hopefully for many years to come.”