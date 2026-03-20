Trump switches endorsement back to Jeff Hurd, says Hope Scheppelman is ending run in Colorado’s 3rd CD

In a surprise twist, President Donald Trump on Friday said he was again endorsing Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd after pulling his support from the Grand Junction Republican last month and instead backing Hurd’s primary challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Hope Scheppelman, the former vice chair of the Colorado GOP who has been running against Hurd, will end her campaign and join the Trump administration after meeting with the president and her husband.

Trump said they jointly decided that Hurd should have a clear path to a second term, calling the prospect of losing the Republican-leaning seat to a Democrat “a DISASTER for our Country.”

“Therefore, I will be fully supporting Jeff’s ReElection to the House of Representatives, giving him my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said. “Every true MAGA supporter and Republican, if they truly care about saving our Country, will do everything in their power to unify together, and defeat the Crazed Radical Left Democrats this November.”

After first endorsing Hurd last fall, Trump rescinded his support last month and formally endorsed Scheppelman, citing Hurd’s “lack of support” for the Trump administration’s tariff policy. In February, Trump characterized Hurd as a “RINO Congressman,” using a pejorative term for a “Republican in name only,” and said Hurd was “one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down.”

A month later, however, Trump said the alternative to Hurd was worse and urged Republicans to unite behind the incumbent.

Hurd welcomed the new endorsement from Trump and said he appreciated the president’s efforts to unify Republicans in the district.

“The President and I share the same goals: securing the border, American energy dominance, and helping working families,” Hurd said in a post on X. “I will continue to focus on representing Colorado’s Third District, delivering results for rural Colorado, and running a serious campaign to earn the support of voters across the district.”

Two Pitkin County Democrats are running in the district, which covers most of the Western Slope and Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

Alex Kelloff, an entrepreneur and former finance executive from Old Snowmass, has been running for nearly a year, while Dwayne Romero, a Snowmass Village business owner and decorated Army combat veteran, joined the race earlier this month.

National Democrats aren’t targeting the district, which is ranked as “likely Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, but the two Democrats say that could change, noting that they’ve raised enough to make the race competitive. Kelloff’s campaign boasts that he’s raised more than $1 million and Romero’s campaign says he’s banked nearly $500,000 in just over two weeks. Both figures include some self-financing, though the amounts won’t be clear until they file campaign finance reports next month, covering the year’s first quarter.

Hurd won the seat in 2024 by a 5-point margin, and Trump carried the district by just under 10 points. Before Hurd took office, the district had been represented for two terms by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who moved across the state before the last election to run from a safer seat after coming within several hundred votes of losing reelection in 2022.

Kelloff told Colorado Politics that Trump’s switchback indicates Republicans are concerned about holding the district.

“Trump is worried we’re going to win this seat, a testament to all the work our campaign has been doing the last 11 months,” Kelloff said in a statement via text message. “Just ask yourself — are you better off today than you were when Jeff Hurd took office? I’ll always fight for the people of Colorado’s 3rd District.”

A spokesman for Romero’s campaign told Colorado Politics that the freshly minted candidate has the GOP running scared.

“Dwayne’s entry into this race has party insiders in retreat. His record as a combat veteran, West Point Grad, Airborne Ranger, Bronze Star Recipient, and small business owner — combined with his campaign’s early momentum — has made this race closer than ever,” said Romero spokesman Felix Frisch in an emailed statement. “No matter the Republican nominee in November, Dwayne will remain focused on affordability, accountability, and service-driven leadership for Western and Southern Colorado.”

Scheppelman didn’t respond to a request for comment. By 10 a.m. Friday, her campaign committee was still active on the Federal Election Commission site.