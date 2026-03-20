Set appropriate state guidelines for critical surveillance technology | OPINION

I admit it: I’m worried. I’m hearing a lot about surveillance in the public arena. I hear cameras are capturing my car’s license plate wherever I drive, my face as I go in and out of stores and health facilities, and that it’s all used to compile detailed information about me. I read news articles about our personal data being stored for years, in case we need to be tracked sometime in the future or sold to companies for marketing purposes. Too often, these surveillance technologies are concentrated in communities of color and working-class neighborhoods, amplifying harm for those already facing systemic inequities. It seems as if fear is driving the narrative around public safety: we don’t trust our neighbors, the police, or the government.

I’m worried because this technology has the potential to cause intense distrust between residents and those who work to maintain public safety — if it’s not used properly. For example, apprehending people without a judicial warrant goes against our Fourth Amendment rights. Using the technology to stalk or harass another person is wrong. Using the technology to target certain groups of people perpetuates racist stereotypes. Each of these examples has actually happened — and a lot more besides. Abuse of surveillance technology is the fastest way to destroy the fabric of community, all for want of some ground rules.

That’s what SB26-070 is proposing: ground rules and guidelines for surveillance technology that protect all of us, no matter our race, background, or income.

I’m retired now, but for the past several years I’ve volunteered in training new recruits for the Denver Police Department, helping prepare officers to serve communities of all cultures and races. It is deeply rewarding work. I believe in law enforcement. My brother-in-law is a retired FBI agent and former police officer. I was raised to believe officers stand between us and harm. I know that trust between our communities and those who serve is essential for a society where everyone can feel safe, and that kind of trust is only possible when we all, across race and class, are treated fairly and with dignity.

I know surveillance can be a useful tool in law enforcement’s ability to keep us safe when used responsibly. It has been used to find hit-and-run drivers, to locate abducted children and stolen cars, to catch bank robbers, and to apprehend those who are involved in road rage incidents, just to name a few. When implemented with care and oversight, it has far-reaching potential to enhance our sense of safety as we go about our daily lives.

SB26-070 is about setting appropriate guidelines for critical surveillance technology, and with the same protocols, no matter who is using it. It’s all about the data — how it’s stored and used, not about taking the technology away. When we trust that tools are used properly and fairly, it’s much easier to trust our public safety agencies.

As I re-read the bill, I am confident it does not prohibit the use of surveillance technology (such as Automatic License Plate Readers); instead, it strikes a balance between the need for public safety and personal privacy. It says if law enforcement wants to dig into my historical location data, they must first obtain a warrant — just like if they want to search my house — and with exceptions for exigent circumstances. This bill establishes oversight and accountability. It lays out sensible guardrails. It treats all of us equally. Please encourage your legislators to vote Yes on SB70.

Audrey Elling, Together Colorado leader and member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (UMC) in Highlands Ranch.