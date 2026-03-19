Conservation Colorado proposes measures aimed at oil and gas companies

The environmental group Conservation Colorado has introduced four ballot measures it says are in response to an initiative that aims to enshrine Colorado businesses’ and consumers’ right to purchase and sell natural gas in the state’s Constitution.

Filed with the Secretary of State’s Office today, Conservation Colorado’s measures would do the following:

Establishing statutory liability for oil and gas companies operating in Colorado found to have damaged the state’s air, water, land, or communities

Establishing joint and several liability for current and past oil and gas operators and producers if found responsible for damage to the environment or a community

Prohibiting oil and gas distributors from requiring customers to pay for pipeline extensions or decommissioning costs

Requiring oil and gas operators to pay for repairs to aquifers damaged by wastewater generated from drilling operations

The first initiative is a statutory change, while the latter three would require amendments to the state’s constitution.

“Renewable energy is the fastest and cheapest energy to deploy, so this cynical attempt to lock fossil fuels into the state constitution would leave Coloradans with higher utility bills and dirty air. If the Advanced Colorado initiative moves forward, we’ll work to inform Coloradans of the risks and ensure industry is fully accountable for the impacts of drilling,” said Kelly Nordini, CEO of Conservation Colorado.

Advance Colorado, an organization behind a number of proposed ballot measures, is backing a proposed constitutional amendment stating that Colorado consumers have the right to purchase natural gas, and distributors and utilities have the right to sell natural gas to Colorado homes and businesses.

Colorado’s state and local governments have, over the years, approved measures to quickly transition away from fossil-fueled energy. Supporters argued the transition — although they acknowledged it might be painful in the short term — positions Colorado for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. They said it would help wean the country from dependence on foreign oil. Ultimately, they added, the transition toward green energy is good for the environment and people’s health.

“In Colorado, working families like to make their own choices when it comes to the products they purchase, the vehicles they drive, and the stoves they cook on,” said Michael Fields, president of Advance Colorado, the group behind the proposals. “It’s essential to remind the government that it has no business telling us what we’re allowed to spend our hard-earned money on. These ballot measures protect the rights of consumers to choose the products that work best for them.”